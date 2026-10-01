⚠️ A Woodbridge officer was hit while trying to help a pedestrian in traffic.

➡️ Officer Alexander Rebelo suffered serious injuries, including broken bones and cuts.

🔴 Police are investigating the crash, asking anyone with information to come forward.

WOODBRIDGE — A township police officer trying to help a pedestrian likely suffering a mental crisis was struck and seriously hurt by a vehicle on Tuesday night.

Just before 9 p.m., Woodbridge Police responded to “a suspected psychiatric-involved situation” on Ronald Drive in the Colonia section, Woodbridge Police Director Joseph Nisky said.

Before officers arrived, the suspected patient walked away from a home and into the stretch of Route 35 in Avenel which is also part of Saint Georges Avenue.

St. Georges Ave. at Midfield Rd. in Woodbridge (Google Maps) Officer hurt Woodbridge - St Georges Ave at Midfield Rd Google Maps

Officer tried to get pedestrian out of traffic

Officer Alexander Rebelo followed the updated status and found the man walking in the middle of the busy state highway, near Midfield Road.

Rebelo parked his marked police vehicle in the northbound lanes, got out and tried to convince the patient to get out of the busy highway.

Several passing cars came to a stop, but police said the man’s behavior became even more erratic as he continued walking in traffic.

Rebelo ran after the patient to try and help when the officer was hit by an oncoming car, Nisky said.

The driver of the vehicle immediately stopped, stayed on scene and was cooperative with investigating officers.

Getty Images/iStockphoto Getty Images/iStockphoto

Woodbridge officer suffers serious injuries

Rebelo suffered a broken neck and back and cuts to his head and face.

He was taken to RWJ University hospital for emergency treatment and testing.

The patient was also taken to an area hospital for psychiatric and medical examination.

Rebelo, a three-year veteran of the force, was previously commended alongside fellow officers for live-saving actions during a fire in November 2024.

The investigation remains active and ongoing and anyone with potential information was urged to contact Woodbridge Police at 732-634-7700.

"Our thoughts are with our brother officer and his family as he continues to receive treatment following Tuesday night’s incident. We’re grateful for everyone who has reached out with their support and well wishes during this difficult time," Woodbridge Police said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

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