I wrote a while back about something that genuinely surprised me: 19 years after its finale, The Sopranos is still New Jersey's most-searched TV show. Not close, either.

This weekend gives that data point some real company.

What's actually happening

Paisan Con returns to the APA Hotel Woodbridge September 18-20, now in its third year.

It's an Italian-American heritage convention built around film, television, music, sports, and pop culture. You don't have to be Italian to go, everyone's welcome, but the anchor draw is unmistakable.

This year's confirmed Sopranos guests include Federico Castelluccio (Furio Giunta), David Proval (Richie Aprile), Al Sapienza (Mikey Palmice), Matt Servitto (FBI Agent Dwight Harris), Frank Santorelli (Georgie, the Bada Bing bartender), John Fiore (Gigi Cestone), Jason Cerbone (Jackie Aprile Jr.), Tony Darrow (Larry Barese), Dan Grimaldi (who played both Patsy and Philly Parisi), and Saundra Santiago (Jeannie Cusamano).

The rest of the guest list spans The Godfather, Goodfellas, A Bronx Tale, and Saturday Night Fever, alongside a full film festival, panels, autograph signings, photo ops, vendors, and food trucks running all three days.

Hours and pricing

Friday: 5 PM to 10 PM

Saturday: 10 AM to 7 PM

Sunday: 10 AM to 5 PM

Advance tickets run $110 through September 17. At-door pricing jumps to $120 for the full weekend, or $50 for a single day.

Full disclosure: I'm exactly the audience for this

Anyone who's listened to me on the radio for any length of time already knows how big a Sopranos fan I am. I've watched the entire series more than three times now, and I can feel a fourth rewatch coming on soon.

Here's the part that actually humbles me, though. My on-air partner Kyle Forcini might be a bigger fan than I am, and he was born in 1999, the same year the show debuted. I'm not sure Kyle's watched it as many times as I have, but he can recite entire scenes, practically line for line, from memory. A show that premiered before he could walk somehow became something he knows by heart. That's not something you can fake your way into. That's real.

Why this keeps happening

This isn't Paisan Con's first Sopranos reunion, and it won't be the last event like it. I've covered this pattern more than once this year. The Somerset Patriots even built an entire promotional night around Johnny Sack and Furio Giunta.

None of that is an accident.

A show that ended in 2007 is still generating ticketed conventions, minor league baseball promotions, and search traffic that outpaces shows still actively airing. That's not nostalgia fading on schedule. That's a genuine cultural fixture New Jersey never actually let go of, and it keeps pulling in new fans who weren't even born when it started.

If you're one of the people still rewatching it, or you've got your own Kyle in your life who can out-quote you scene for scene, this weekend in Woodbridge is exactly your kind of Saturday.