🚨Police found five decomposing dogs inside a Middlesex County home

🚨The woman who lived there has not been heard from since Aug. 24

🚨She faces five animal-cruelty charges and has a Sept. 24 court date

WOODBRIDGE — The woman who lives at a Middlesex County home where five dogs were found dead faces animal cruelty charges after going missing.

Neighbors of a home on Douglas Avenue in the Fords section of Woodbridge called police after resident Kasey L. DiGirolamo, 34, had not been seen on the property “for an extended period” and “had been out of contact” with family and friends since Aug. 24.

The property owner went into the house with police and found the decomposing bodies of five dogs in separate crates and a dead reptile in a fish tank. Police did not disclose the breed of the dogs or the specific type of reptile.

The relationship between DiGirolamo and the property owner was not disclosed.

Five counts of animal cruelty have been filed against DiGirolamo, with a court date of Sept. 24.

Missing persons report

A foul smell filled the single-family home in what was an “obvious hoarding situation,” according to police.

A team from the Middlesex County Hazardous Material unit was also brought in to handle possible toxic gases and hazardous conditions.

A missing-person report about DiGirolamo was filed with the National Crime Information Center.

Police asked anyone with information about DiGirolamo to call 732-634-7700.

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