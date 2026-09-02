Missing Woodbridge woman faces charges after 5 dead dogs found inside her home

Missing Woodbridge woman faces charges after 5 dead dogs found inside her home

Woodbridge Police vehicle (Woodbridge Police)

🚨Police found five decomposing dogs inside a Middlesex County home

🚨The woman who lived there has not been heard from since Aug. 24

🚨She faces five animal-cruelty charges and has a Sept. 24 court date

 

WOODBRIDGE — The woman who lives at a Middlesex County home where five dogs were found dead faces animal cruelty charges after going missing.

Neighbors of a home on Douglas Avenue in the Fords section of Woodbridge called police after resident Kasey L. DiGirolamo, 34, had not been seen on the property “for an extended period” and “had been out of contact” with family and friends since Aug. 24.

The property owner went into the house with police and found the decomposing bodies of five dogs in separate crates and a dead reptile in a fish tank. Police did not disclose the breed of the dogs or the specific type of reptile.

The relationship between DiGirolamo and the property owner was not disclosed.

Five counts of animal cruelty have been filed against DiGirolamo, with a court date of Sept. 24.

Missing persons report

A foul smell filled the single-family home in what was an “obvious hoarding situation,” according to police.

A team from the Middlesex County Hazardous Material unit was also brought in to handle possible toxic gases and hazardous conditions.

A missing-person report about DiGirolamo was filed with the National Crime Information Center.

Police asked anyone with information about DiGirolamo to call 732-634-7700.

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Significant or historical events in New Jersey for September (in chronological order)

Here are some of the historical or significant events that impacted New Jersey or happened in the Garden State during the month of September. Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com.

Thanks to NewJerseyAlmanac.com for the assist.

Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

Filed Under: Crime, Middlesex County, Woodbridge
Categories: New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey

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