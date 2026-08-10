Here are the top stories on New Jersey 101.5 for Monday, August 10, 2026.

Liberty Island (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Liberty Island

A 27 year old mother and her 5 month old baby are dead after a 22 foot boat carrying 14 people capsized near Liberty Island in New York Harbor Saturday night.

Twelve people were rescued from the water before police arrived, and police divers later located the 27-year-old woman and 5-month-old girl in the water.

Both were taken to a hospital where they were pronounced dead. a GoFundMe has identified them as Sarah Sanchez and baby Antonella Garcia, of Queens.

Police say the boat operator, 46 year old Manuel Hernandez of New York was arrested and charged with 13 counts of reckless endangerment. police are investigating if Hernandez was running an illegal charter operation.

Kids and Car Safety report finds most Americans think they know how to escape a sinking car, but in reality, they have no clue (Canva/Facebook) Kids and Car Safety report finds most Americans think they know how to escape a sinking car, but in reality, they have no clue (Canva/Facebook)

⬛ Survey finds most people don't know how to escape a sinking car

Let’s hope this never happens, but how confident are you about knowing how to escape a sinking car?

A jarring survey from Kids and Car Safety finds most Americans think they know what to do, but in reality, they don’t. More than 65% think they have more than one minute to escape a sinking car, says Jenna Needham, a research assistant at The College of New Jersey.

People have less than one minute to escape a car that is taking on water.

Kids and Car Safety urges all drivers to memorize “SWOC,” and follow proven steps to escape a sinking car.

S – Seat belts off first

W – Windows open

O – Out immediately through the window and never a car door

C – Children first (oldest to youngest), then adults

Don’t ever wait for a vehicle to fill with water first before making your escape, Needham said. As soon as water enters the car, get out immediately, always through a window, preferably the rear window, and never open the door because that will cause water to rush inside.

Once everyone is out of the car, get on the roof of the vehicle, and dial 911. Never call for help before everyone has exited the vehicle, as this will delay your escape when seconds are precious, Needham said.

Former Aeromarine site in Keyport (PIX 11 via YouTube) Former Aeromarine site in Keyport

⬛ One Jersey lawmaker wants answers in the Keyport cancer cluster cases

KEYPORT — One New Jersey Congressman Frank Pallone has called on Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Lee Zeldin to conduct soil and water testing outside of the former Aeromarine landfill in Keyport.

His call for action on Friday follows recent test results that confirmed high levels of toxic chemicals at the site.

The state is already running tests to identify toxins and heavy metals in the soil at Aeromarine.

Nearly 400 cancer cases have been reported in Keyport that could be linked to the defunct landfill. Several of the cases were found to be on the same block.

9Lakha jewelry store in Woodbridge was the victim of a $1m smash and grab robbery (Google Street View) 9Lakha jewelry store in Woodbridge was the victim of a $1m smash and grab robbery (Google Street View)

⬛ NJ smash and grab jewelry store robbery nets $1M in gems

WOODBRIDGE — It took less than one minute for a group of people to steal nearly one million dollars worth of gems during a smash and grab robbery at a jewelry store in the Iselin section on Saturday night.

Surveillance video from 9Lakha Jewelers on Oak Tree Road shows several people dressed in black arriving in a silver car, rushing into the store armed with sledgehammers and bags, smashing display cases, then leaving with nearly the shop's entire inventory.

The owner told News 12 that he was in the showroom with a customer when the robbery happened. Luckily nobody was hurt but he said 9Lakha is not the first jewelry store on their street to get robbed this past year.

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