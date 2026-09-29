✅ Katelyn Gallardo was released after a judge reviewed the evidence in the I-80 crash

✅ Officer Nicholas Genuario suffered a skull fracture and other serious injuries

✅ Prosecutors argued Gallardo should remain detained because she did not stop after the crash

The driver accused of striking a Saddle Brook police officer was released by a judge following her detention hearing Monday.

Officer Nicholas Genuario suffered a skull fracture, brain bleed, vision loss and a broken arm after being thrown 50 feet by the impact around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 20. He was conducting a traffic stop on Route 80 when he was struck.

Chief Assistant Bergen County Prosecutor Julie Serfess said that the 25-year-old officer has had several surgeries and has two broken eye sockets. His medical condition is "hour by hour, day by day," Serfess said during Katelyn Gallardo's detention hearing.

Gallardo, 20, of Maplewood was driving a white Honda Accord and kept going despite suspecting she hit someone or something, a criminal complaint said. Police said she also admitted to drinking alcohol earlier in the night, but she does not face any alcohol-related charges.

Saddle Brook police officer Nicholas Genuario (PBA Local 102 via GoFundMe) Saddle Brook police offier Nicholas Genuario

Prosecutors argued she should have stopped

Gallardo texted her boyfriend that she knew she wasn't "driving good," prosecutors said in the courtroom packed with uniformed police officers.

Prosecutors argued that while a Public Safety Assessment showed she was a low flight risk, the decision to release her doesn't reflect the gravity of the incident. Prosecutors cited her not stopping to help the officer and not reporting it.

Independent Online News was first to report that Gallardo was released by a judge. The report noted that she has a clean record except for a ticket for driving 84 mph in a 65 mph zone in Virginia, for which she paid a fine.

"There is one question before your honor, and that is whether the state has proven through their argument by clear and convincing evidence that there is not a condition or a set of conditions that can reasonably assure my client's appearance and prevent her obstruction or protect our community," defense attorney Kathleen Theurer said.

Theurer also argued that Gallardo, who lives with her parents and brother, has "strong family support," and that she works with special needs children at a public school in The Bronx. She also just started taking college classes required to continue with her job.

ALSO READ: NYC men charged in Ocean County firebombing

Katelyn Gallardo (Bergen County Sheriff's Office) Katelyn Gallardo

Judge called evidence against Gallardo 'very strong'

Superior Court Judge Gary N. Wilcox said the evidence in the case was "very strong" after he reviewed video of the crash.

But the "history and characteristics of the defendant" weighed in favor of releasing Gallardo, according to Wilcox.

"This is a very upsetting incident that occurred and I can understand the state's anger and frustration towards the defendant and the arguments for that she be detained pending trial. However, I must look at the totality of the circumstances," Wilcox said.

Gallardo must remain home with conditions, including that she must turn in her driver's license and may not use any drugs or alcohol. She is allowed to travel to work with her mother, who also works at the school. A family member may also drive her to classes at Bergen Community College.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom