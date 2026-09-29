⚫Maria Niotis and Isabella Salas died one year ago after an SUV struck their e-bike

⚫Their families say the pain remains as fresh as ever.

⚫Questions remain about the case as prosecutors pursue a grand-jury indictment

CRANFORD — A Union County township will mark the one-year anniversary of the horrific deaths of two best friends Tuesday as their families continue to grieve and seek answers.

Maria Niotis and Isabella Salas were sitting on an e-bike on Burnside Avenue on Sept. 29, 2025, when a Jeep driven by Vincent Battiloro came up from behind at 70 mph, sending them flying, according to Union County Prosecutor William Daniel. Battiloro, who was 17 at the time, was charged with first-degree murder as a juvenile. The charges were waived up to adult court in June.

The vigil hosted by both families takes place at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Attorney Brent Bramnick, who is representing both families, says the pain is still fresh for them.

"It's still as difficult as it was from the beginning," Bramnick told Eric Scott on Jersey Thing Monday. "They still struggle every day just like you had said that their children are gone and they're gone because of this horrific violence."

Digital flyer for candlelight vigil for Isabella Salas and Maria Niotis Tues., Sept, 29, 2026 (May Salas) Digital flyer for candlelight vigil for Isabella Salas and Maria Niotis Tues., Sept, 29, 2026

The case is still moving through the courts

Bramnick said the case is still within the 90 days Union County prosecutors have to seek an indictment from a grand jury. He said prosecutors are likely subpoenaing witnesses and bringing them before the panel as part of that process, and he expects that process to be completed in mid-October.

Some of the unknowns that existed before the case was waived up still remain, including where Battiloro is being held.

One of the other unresolved issues involves allegations that Battiloro had been stalking and harassing Niotis and her family but was not punished.

In one case, Battiloro's father, a retired police officer, is said to have walked his son away from the Niotis home after an incident. His uncle is the police chief in neighboring Westfield. Bramnick says his team is conducting an investigation of its own into the allegations to determine what role, if any, those connections played.

"We certainly intend to get into and get to the bottom of what the authorities knew, when they knew it and what they did because we have huge concerns about all that, about what they knew and what actions they did or did not take, so that's what we're here to do," Bramnick said.

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Maria Niotis (L) and Isabella Salas, the two friends killed by a Jeep in Cranford on Sept. 29, 2025. (GoFundMe) Maria Niotis (L) and Isabella Salas, the two friends killed by a Jeep in Cranford on Sept. 29, 2025.

Tuesday's vigil will remember two lives

Tuesday's vigil gets to the core of the case: remembering Maria and Isabella.

The girls have received support from around the world because of the attention the case has received.

"There has been a lot of support everywhere, and that's the biggest thing for the families is everybody to remember these two great lives and to not forget about them," Bramnick said. "There's been a year that's passed by. These two girls are always remain important and remain in our thoughts."

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