🔴A State Police trooper fatally shot a 30-year-old California man

🔴The attorney general has not disclosed what led to the gunfire.

🔴The man reportedly pulled a knife on a trooper during an undercover operation

MOONACHIE — State Police troopers were conducting an undercover criminal investigation Wednesday evening when they encountered a 30-year-old California man who was later shot and killed by a trooper.

Attorney General Jennifer Davenport said troopers were conducting an investigation Wednesday around 5:15 p.m. on Gotham Parkway near the intersection with West Commercial Avenue in an industrial part of Moonachie when one of the detectives was approached by Roberto Castro-Quinonez, 30, of Bakersfield, California.

Shortly afterward, another trooper offered assistance, and one of the troopers fired his service weapon twice at Castro-Quinonez. He was pronounced dead at 5:45 p.m.

Davenport did not disclose what happened between the troopers and Castro-Quinonez that led to the gunfire.

Independent Online News was first to report that Castro-Quinonez was a suspect in the undercover operation and pulled a knife on a trooper when their cover was blown.

State law requires the Attorney General’s Office to investigate a person's death during an encounter with an on-duty law enforcement officer.

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