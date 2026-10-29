🚨A New Jersey State Police trooper fatally shot a man Wednesday in Moonachie.

🚨The shooting happened in an industrial area along West Commercial Avenue.

🚨Officials have not disclosed what led to the fatal encounter

MOONACHIE —A New Jersey State Police trooper fatally shot a man Wednesday afternoon in an industrial section of Bergen County's Moonachie, according to authorities.

Attorney General Jennifer Davenport said the shooting took place on Gotham Parkway near West Commercial Avenue. She did not disclose the circumstances leading up to the shooting, or the identities of the officer and the man who was shot.

Vehicle crashes into stairs outside building

Video aired by CBS New York shows a black vehicle crashed into the cement front stairs of a building. ABC 7 Eyewitness News and Independent Online News report that the shooting happened at the end of a police pursuit and that the man was shot in the neck.

Federal agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were also at the scene, video shows.

State law requires the Attorney General’s Office to investigate a person's death during an encounter with an on-duty law enforcement officer.

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