🏈Young players watched as an argument between two coaches turned physical,

🏈One of the coaches faces an assault charge

🏈New Jersey law makes certain assaults at youth sporting events a 4th degree crime

HACKENSACK — A fight after a youth football game on Sunday led to an assault charge under a New Jersey law that makes certain assaults at youth sporting events a fourth-degree crime.

Hackensack Deputy Police Chief Gregory Zisa said Hector Garcia, 56, of Hackensack, punched another man in the face moments after a game between the Hackensack Junior Comets and the Jersey City Jets ended at Tom Della Torre Field at Hackensack High School.

The young athletes watched as Garcia punched the man in the mouth, splitting his lip during an argument, according to the affidavit in the case. No youth athletes were injured.

According to the complaint, both men were coaches for the Junior Comets. Garcia was charged with simple assault at a youth sporting event.

When a fight at a NJ youth sports event becomes a crime

Under New Jersey law, a simple assault committed in the presence of a child under 16 at a school or community-sponsored youth sporting event is a fourth-degree crime. Simple assault generally is a disorderly persons offense.

Both teams belong to the All County Football League, an independent league made up of teams from North Jersey.

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