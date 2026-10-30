Every Friday, we take a moment to recognize the men and women in law enforcement who put their lives on the line to protect our communities.

Today, we’re honoring 28-year-old Woodbridge Police Officer Alexander Rebelo, whose extraordinary courage nearly cost him his life.

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A dangerous rescue on Route 35

On the night of September 29, Woodbridge police responded to reports of a man experiencing emotional distress who had wandered away from his home in Colonia.

The man eventually made his way onto busy Route 35 in Avenel, walking directly into traffic.

Officer Rebelo arrived on the scene and immediately began trying to convince the man to leave the roadway and get to safety.

The man ignored the officer's pleas, and he became increasingly unpredictable. Officer Rebelo made the courageous decision to pursue him in an effort to prevent him from being struck by an oncoming vehicle.

That's when the officer himself was struck by a passing car.

Rebelo suffered serious injuries, including fractures to his neck and back and cuts to his head and face. He was rushed to the hospital.

Think about that for a moment. A 28-year-old officer, doing everything he could to save a stranger in distress, suddenly found himself facing a long and difficult recovery.

Photo by Max Fleischmann on Unsplash Photo by Max Fleischmann on Unsplash

A show of support from fellow officers

The good news is that a few days later, Officer Rebelo was released from the hospital.

On the day of his release, something remarkable happened.

Fellow officers from Woodbridge, New Brunswick, the Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies lined the hospital hallway, cheering as their injured brother in blue was wheeled out.

It was a powerful reminder of the bond these officers share and the sacrifices they make.

Officer Rebelo still faces a long road to a full recovery, but today, we want him and his family to know that his courage has not gone unnoticed.

Officer Alexander Rebelo, thank you for your bravery, your selflessness and your commitment to protecting others, even at tremendous personal risk.

We wish you strength, healing and a full recovery, and we’re proud to recognize you as this week’s Blue Friday honoree.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

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