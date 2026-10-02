Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show.

Former Lt. Gov. Dale Caldwell has been suspended from his duties as pastor Covenant United Methodist Church in Plainfield while a complaint against him is reviewed. (Getty images/Google maps/TSQ illustration) Former Lt. Gov. Dale Caldwell has been suspended from his duties as pastor Covenant United Methodist Church in Plainfield while a complaint against him is reviewed. (Getty images/Google maps/TSQ illustration)

🔴 Former Lt. Gov. Dale Caldwell has been suspended from his duties as pastor of a Plainfield church while a complaint against him is reviewed.

⛪ The church complaint stems from concerns raised in the state investigation that led to Caldwell’s resignation as lieutenant governor.

⚖️ Caldwell insists he was treated unfairly and suggests people wanted him out, but has not publicly identified who was targeting him or provided evidence of a setup.

Former New Jersey Lt. Gov. Dale Caldwell has launched an aggressive campaign to clear his name after being forced from office.

A new development involving his church could make that effort more difficult.

Caldwell has been suspended from his pastoral duties at Covenant United Methodist Church in Plainfield while the United Methodist Church reviews a complaint involving him.

Bishop Cynthia Moore-Koikoi of the Eastern Pennsylvania and Greater New Jersey Episcopal Area confirmed Caldwell’s suspension after initially announcing that a complaint had been received and was being handled under church procedures.

Caldwell says there are no new allegations of misconduct against him.

He told The Inquirer the church was essentially reviewing the same allegations contained in the state report, calling the process “a piling on.”

The church action comes as Caldwell has been making a series of public appearances and statements challenging the investigation that led Gov. Mikie Sherrill to demand his resignation.

(Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) NJ doctor loses license for federal opioid crime

New Jersey state and local governments received more than $60 million in opioid settlement money during the last fiscal year, part of more than $1.1 billion expected through 2038 from opioid manufacturers, distributors and pharmacies. The money is supposed to address damage caused by the opioid epidemic through treatment, prevention, recovery and related programs.

Newly released spending reports show millions did go toward those purposes, but harm-reduction advocates say some communities stretched the definition of opioid prevention considerably.

Among the expenditures were concerts, bounce houses, DJs, ice cream events, summer camps, movie nights, graduation parties, police equipment and wellness programs.

The spending has renewed calls for tighter oversight and greater transparency.

The concern isn't new: the state comptroller previously found Irvington spent roughly $632,000 in settlement money on two opioid-awareness concerts, including spending on catering, promotion and luxury trailers.

State lawmakers have now introduced legislation intended to strengthen transparency and oversight, while advocates argue that people directly affected by addiction should have a greater role in deciding how the money is spent.

(Office of Governor/Tim Larsen|Gov. Mikie Sherrill via Facebook) Nuclear NJ

⚛️ New Jersey's nuclear task force met for the first time Thursday to plan for 1,100 megawatts of new power.

🏗️ Five subcommittees will tackle everything from permits and financing to workers and public support.

💡 Officials say new reactors could help meet rising demand, but the power is still years away.

TRENTON — 1,100 megawatts of nuclear power in New Jersey is in the proverbial pipeline.

On Thursday, industry leaders in energy, finance, construction and more gathered for the first official meeting of the Nuclear Task Force. The 14-member group's mission is to realize the state's nuclear renaissance.

They must now deliver on the promise Gov. Mikie Sherrill made in April when she lifted the state's de facto moratorium on building new nuclear plants. She formed the Nuclear Task Force that same day. In July, lawmakers unanimously passed the Power NJ Act to clear the way

The Sherrill Administration also launched a new website (nj.gov/nuclear) that compiles fact sheets and other information resources for the public.

“We’ve assembled the best of the best on this Task Force, and we are going to take big swings today to secure New Jersey’s energy future tomorrow,” Sherrill said.

Woodbridge Officer Alexander Rebelo hurt in line of duty trying to rescue man from traffic (Woodbridge Police Department via Facebook, Getty Stock) Woodbridge Officer Alexander Rebelo hurt in line of duty trying to rescue man from traffic (Woodbridge Police Department via Facebook, Getty Stock)

⚠️ A Woodbridge officer was hit while trying to help a pedestrian in traffic.

➡️ Officer Alexander Rebelo suffered serious injuries, including broken bones and cuts.

🔴 Police are investigating the crash, asking anyone with information to come forward.

WOODBRIDGE — A township police officer trying to help a pedestrian likely suffering a mental crisis was struck and seriously hurt by a vehicle on Tuesday night.

Just before 9 p.m., Woodbridge Police responded to “a suspected psychiatric-involved situation” on Ronald Drive in the Colonia section, Woodbridge Police Director Joseph Nisky said.

Before officers arrived, the suspected patient walked away from a home and into the stretch of Route 35 in Avenel which is also part of Saint Georges Avenue.

Officer Alexander Rebelo followed the updated status and found the man walking in the middle of the busy state highway, near Midfield Road.

Rebelo parked his marked police vehicle in the northbound lanes, got out and tried to convince the patient to get out of the busy highway.

Several passing cars came to a stop, but police said the man’s behavior became even more erratic as he continued walking in traffic.

Rebelo ran after the patient to try and help when the officer was hit by an oncoming car, Nisky said.

Fire started by a lithium ion battery on West Maple Ave in West Wildwood Thurs., 10/1/26 (Chief Ernest Troian III) Fire started by a lithium ion battery on West Maple Ave in West Wildwood Thurs., 10/1/26

🔥Wildwood officials warn against using or charging batteries exposed to floodwater

🔥A submerged golf-cart battery is being blamed for a house fire.

🔥Residents are urged to move damaged batteries away from structures

WILDWOOD — A New Jersey shore fire chief is warning residents about a hidden danger left behind by the nor'easter: lithium-ion batteries exposed to floodwater can become a serious fire hazard.

Wildwood Fire Chief Ernest Troiano III is urging residents not to use or charge any equipment that uses a battery if it was exposed to floodwater during the nor'easter. This includes e-bikes, scooters and golf carts.

"We've known with these lithium ion batteries there's been an issue with them. But what happens is, especially in saltwater, if they've been submerged due to floodwaters, whatever the case may be, they can easily become compromised and can light off on their own, basically, at any time," Troiano III told New Jersey 101.5.

Areas of West Wildwood, Wildwood Crest and North Wildwood were flooded, according to Troiano.

The chief said batteries exposed to floodwater also should be moved out of a structure to decrease the danger of fire.

"Get them out from within your house, under your house, and try and get them out away from any kind of structure," Troiano said.

The warning comes after a golf cart submerged in floodwater was blamed for a fire at a house on Maple Avenue Thursday morning that caused heavy damage.

Biggest layoffs in New Jersey this year New Jersey started 2026 with more than 4,700 notable layoffs announced, revealed by employers in the first three months. By late September, the total was above 13,000. Here's a look at the largest announcements. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

NJ Fall Fun Means Sunflowers, Corn Mazes and Pumpkins Once the calendar turns to September, a strong crop of New Jersey spots start their fall fun early.

For any location listed below, call ahead, as operation times may vary and are weather permitting. It’s also good to have cash on-hand, as some activities may not take cards or cashless payments. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

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You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

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