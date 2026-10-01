⚛️ New Jersey's nuclear task force met for the first time Thursday to plan for 1,100 megawatts of new power.

🏗️ Five subcommittees will tackle everything from permits and financing to workers and public support.

💡 Officials say new reactors could help meet rising demand, but the power is still years away.

TRENTON — 1,100 megawatts of nuclear power in New Jersey is in the proverbial pipeline.

On Thursday, industry leaders in energy, finance, construction and more gathered for the first official meeting of the Nuclear Task Force. The 14-member group's mission is to realize the state's nuclear renaissance.

They must now deliver on the promise Gov. Mikie Sherrill made in April when she lifted the state's de facto moratorium on building new nuclear plants. She formed the Nuclear Task Force that same day. In July, lawmakers unanimously passed the Power NJ Act to clear the way

The Sherrill Administration also launched a new website (nj.gov/nuclear) that compiles fact sheets and other information resources for the public.

“We’ve assembled the best of the best on this Task Force, and we are going to take big swings today to secure New Jersey’s energy future tomorrow,” Sherrill said.

The Nuclear Task Force meets on Oct. 1, 2026 (Governor's Office) The Nuclear Task Force meets on Oct. 1, 2026 (Governor's Office)

Five hurdles stand between NJ and new nuclear power

The Nuclear Task Force has been split into five subcommittees that must handle the headaches that come with building nuclear reactors.

These are the five subcommittees, taken word-for-word from the governor's office: ⚡ Regulatory & Permitting Framework – Review regulatory and permitting requirements and identify opportunities to streamline the development of new nuclear generation. ⚡ Financing & Deal Structure – Assess financing mechanisms and offtake models to support new nuclear development. ⚡ Supply Chain & Technology Development – Evaluate supply-chain needs and emerging technology opportunities. ⚡ Workforce Growth & Training – Identify workforce and training needs to build the skilled workforce necessary to support the industry. ⚡ Public Trust & Confidence – Develop strategies to engage and educate the public on advanced nuclear power and solicit community input.

Salem and Hope Creek Nuclear Generating stations (PSE&G) Salem and Hope Creek Nuclear Generating stations (PSE&G)

NJ already gets much of its power from nuclear plants

Three nuclear plants in Salem County already supply 40% of New Jersey's energy. They're also the state's largest source of clean power; of all emissions-free energy in the state, more than 80% comes from the nuclear trio.

But energy demand has surged faster than new plants can be built; the grid hasn't kept pace with the region's rapid construction of artificial intelligence data centers.

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Officials hope that another 1,100 megawatts of nuclear energy could help lower energy costs. But more nuclear power is likely years away. State officials promise the burden of creating that new power won't fall on ratepayers until new plants create electricity.

Which states have the most expensive electric bills? The average total electricity cost in the United States last year was $1,820. That was an increase of $110, or 6.4%, from 2024.

Source: Energy Information Administration via the Joint Economic Committee Democrats

Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

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