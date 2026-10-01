NJ’s Clinton Road ranks as the #1 most haunted road in America

New Jersey has officially done it again.

Clinton Road in West Milford has been named the most haunted road in America for the third consecutive year, according to a new study from SIXT. Apparently, even in a state where driving the Turnpike can feel like a paranormal experience, our creepy little stretch of Passaic County still manages to freak us out.

SIXT analyzed Google and TikTok search data involving roads and the words “ghost” or “haunted.” Clinton Road came out on top, with more than 1 million Google searches and more than 260,000 TikTok searches.

Epic Exploration via Youtube Screengrab Clinton Road

Of course, we didn't need this report to tell us Clinton Road is creepy.

The roughly 10-mile road has been the subject of Weird NJ stories and New Jersey folklore for decades. Perhaps the most famous legend involves Dead Man’s Curve, where a bridge is supposedly haunted by the ghost of a young boy who drowned nearby.

The story goes that if you toss a coin into the water below, the Ghost Boy will somehow return it. Some versions of the legend get considerably darker, including claims that the boy will push you into the water if you look over the edge.

Clinton Road, West Milford, NJ via Google Street View Clinton Road, West Milford, NJ via Google Street View

Then there are the reports of mysterious lights, phantom vehicles and strange figures appearing along the road. And because this is New Jersey, you can throw the Jersey Devil into the mix, too.

Weird NJ has even published accounts involving a bizarre, long, skinny, faceless figure reportedly seen along Clinton Road.

Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash black and brown wooden board

Are any of these things actually happening?

That’s between you, your god, the Ghost Boy, and whatever is lurking in those woods.

But one thing is beyond dispute. Clinton Road is having one heck of a creepy three-peat.

New Jersey's scariest bridge Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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13 scary movies filmed right here in New Jersey Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore/New Jersey 101.5