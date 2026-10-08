Candystore.com just released its most recent list of the best and worst Halloween candies for the 2026 season. And there's nothing groundbreaking here in terms of what made the lists.

However, I do have an issue with the one that landed as the worst. And I'll be honest, I think you're going to disagree with me. But that's OK, I don't mind it.

Anyway, let's first look at the favorites. for 2026, the top candy in New Jersey is the Tootsie Pop, followed by Skittles and M&M;s.

But what surprises me here is that M&M's didn't make the top spot. I would've thought for sure that a Jersey-based candy would make it to the top, but I guess not. Still, I'm glad to see them among the top three.

So for Halloween this year, be the favorite house that stocks up on Tootsie Pops, Skittles, and M&M's. And since Reese's Peanut Butter Cups didn't make the cut, I'm perfectly OK of keeping those for myself.

Canva (Townsquare Illustration) Canva (Townsquare Illustration)

Worst candy for Halloween

To no shock to anyone, Candy Corn is at the bottom of the list, according to candystore.com. But put the brakes on that for a moment. Do we really hate Candy Corn? I personally think they taste good.

I mean, if they weren't any good, why are so many sold every year? I don't know, I don't think they're that bad. How about you?

Do you like candy corn? And do you agree with Tootsie Pop making the top of the list for New Jersey? And, what's your favorite?

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The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.