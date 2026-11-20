For years, the Mad Hatter in Sea Bright was a go-to destination for both locals and visitors from surrounding towns. It was a lively neighborhood bar that served up a pretty good pizza.

When I lived in Sea Bright in the mid-2000s, the Hatter was a personal favorite. Purchased in 2006 by a wonderful couple, Scott and Amy Kelly, the place quickly became the place to be.

They brought fresh energy to the bar, it was always hopping with great music, fun and efficient bartenders, and warm hospitality from Scott and Amy themselves.

Sea Bright in 2012, after Superstorm Sandy (John Moore, Getty Images) Sea Bright in 2012, after Superstorm Sandy (John Moore, Getty Images)

Superstorm Sandy destroyed a Sea Bright neighborhood favorite

Then, in October 2012, the music stopped. The patrons vanished, and along with them went the Kellys’ original dreams as Superstorm Sandy roared through town.

It left a wave of destruction unlike anything I had ever seen and I witnessed the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina on the Gulf Coast.

Days after the storm, I was volunteering alongside the National Guard and local residents at a relief center set up about 100 yards away when someone asked if I wanted to peek inside the Mad Hatter.

"Damage" doesn’t do it justice. Six-foot sand dunes had pushed inside, water had soaked everything, and furniture and equipment were tossed around as if the entire bar had been in a horrific car wreck.

The Kellys fought to make a comeback, demolishing the ruined structure in 2016 with plans to build back bigger and better.

Site of former Mad Hatter Pub in 2025 ( Google Maps) Sea Bright bar photos - Site of former Mad Hatter in 2025 (Google Maps)

However, stalled financing, the COVID-19 pandemic, and a string of other setbacks ultimately forced them to lose the property in a foreclosure sheriff’s sale in 2024.

Mad Hatter property set for luxury condo development

Now, a new chapter is underway. According to the Asbury Park Press and NJ.com, a new development group; including Kenneth Shaw Jr. of K. Shaw Construction Co. acquired the site and received planning board approval in October 2026 to tear down the unfinished frame.

In its place will rise a four-story mixed-use building featuring 1,200 square feet of street-level retail (with no restaurants) and four luxury condominiums ranging from two to four bedrooms, complete with a penthouse, terraces, garage parking, and resident amenities.

Sea Bright's flooding problem isn't going anywhere

Still, anyone familiar with this barrier peninsula knows that building here comes with a catch: Sea Bright floods easily.

The town’s drainage system is heavily stressed and would cost a fortune to overhaul.

Years ago, during then-Governor Chris Christie’s post-storm tour of Sea Bright, I asked him what could actually be done to curtail the flooding.

Sea Bright after major storm in 2017 (Tom Brenner, Getty Images) Sea Bright after major storm in 2017 (Tom Brenner, Getty Images)

He told me that millions had already been spent on engineering studies, and short of physically lifting the entire town, an option they genuinely looked into, there was no easy fix.

Sea Bright has undergone beach replenishment multiple times, yet Sandy wiped out 40 years of beach in just a couple of days.

I wish those spending millions on these new luxury condos all the best navigating the floodwaters. They’re going to need it.

Demolition of the Bamboo Bar in Seaside Heights, NJ The Bamboo Bar on the Boulevard in Seaside Heights, NJ that gained notoriety on MTV's "Jersey Shore" was demolished on Friday 10/29/21 clearing the way for a new future condo and retail development. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander