Look, I'm not complaining about this. In fact, I'm kind of happy it's happening. But it's still unusual for the back half of November, and a definite sign that we've been trending warmer over the past several years.

How to I know? All I have to do is look at my garden. Regardless what you might think, or if someone doesn't believe we've been warming, my garden can help tell the story.

Case in point? My warm weather crops are still producing. If this were 10 years ago, I wouldn't have peppers growing in my garden in late November.

But over the past decade, my warm weather crops have been pushing later and later into the season. So much so, that having these warm weather veggies continue to grow past Thanksgiving is becoming more of the norm.

This used to never be the case, but here we are today. It's not an abrupt change, but a subtle one. And personally, I don't mind it.

Mike Brant TSM Mike Brant TSM

Not an abrupt change, but a subtle one

For me, it's about adapting and taking pride that parts of New Jersey can still grow warm weather crops even this late into the season. We still get to enjoy homemade meals with the veggies we're growing, and that's OK by me.

Even my tomatoes are still growing. And yes, they're still delicious.

Mike Brant TSM Mike Brant TSM

Adapting and taking pride

It's not just our gardens telling us this. Our trees are doing the same thing. Just look at how full some of them still are? Not to mention, the vibrant fall foliage we're seeing this year.

So yes, we're definitely trending warmer as time goes by. But as a gardener, being able to grow certain foods this late into the season is fine by me.

Mike Brant TSM Mike Brant TSM

Thanksgiving snow - When it happened, & the odds in NJ for 2026 A look at the chances of snowfall, as well as other extremes that have occurred on Thanksgiving day in New Jersey (statistics based from the New Brunswick weather station). Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

First flakes: When does snow season start in NJ? Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.