Black Friday shopping isn’t quite what it used to be. Remember when people would camp outside department stores at 1 in the morning, sometimes in freezing temperatures, just to be among the first to get their hands on a pallet of deeply discounted flatscreen TVs?

There were sleeping bags, folding chairs, thermoses of coffee and, occasionally, people fighting over a television they probably didn’t really need.

Those days have largely disappeared. Retailers now roll out Black Friday deals weeks ahead of Thanksgiving, and plenty of shoppers are perfectly happy doing their holiday shopping online without ever having to put on pants.

But there are still traditionalists who enjoy the experience of getting up ridiculously early, heading to the stores and kicking off the holiday shopping season in person.

If you’re one of them, Black Friday falls on Nov. 27 this year, and you’ll want to know when the doors open.

Here’s a look at the opening times for some of New Jersey’s major retailers, according to Yahoo Shopping’s 2026 Black Friday hours roundup.



Photo by Lee Peterson on Unsplash a close up of a clock on a wall

5 a.m.

Kohl’s: Opens at 5 a.m. local time. The first 200 shoppers at each store can receive instant Kohl’s Cash ranging from $5 to $100.

JCPenney: Opens at 5 a.m. local time.

Bass Pro Shops: Opens at 5 a.m. (I can't imagine the crowd will be as enormous as it was for the opening of that new Sayreville location last week)

6 a.m.

Walmart: Opens at 6 a.m. local time. The retailer is also running Black Friday deals online and in stores ahead of Thanksgiving.

Target: Opens at 6 a.m. local time. Stores will be closed Thanksgiving Day and reopen Friday morning.

Best Buy: Opens at 6 a.m. and closes at 10 p.m. If you’re looking for electronics, this is one of the traditional Black Friday destinations.

The Home Depot: Opens at 6 a.m. Closing times vary by location.

Lowe’s: Opens at 6 a.m. and is scheduled to close at its regular time.

Dick’s Sporting Goods: Opens at 6 a.m. Closing times vary by store.

Macy’s: Opens at 6 a.m. and closes at 10 p.m.

Bath & Body Works: Opens at 6 a.m. and closes at 9 p.m.

GameStop: Opens at 6 a.m. and closes at 10 p.m.

Ulta Beauty: Opens at 6 a.m. and closes at 10 p.m.

Photo by Mike Petrucci on Unsplash gray and blue Open signage

7 a.m.

Michaels: Opens at 7 a.m. and closes at 10 p.m.

T.J. Maxx: Opens at 7 a.m. and closes at 10 p.m.

8 a.m.

Apple: Opens at 8 a.m. Individual store closing times vary.

Hobby Lobby: Opens at 8 a.m. and closes at 9 p.m.

Victoria’s Secret: Opens at 8 a.m. and closes at 9 p.m.

Sam’s Club: Plus members get in at 8 a.m. Regular members can enter at 9 a.m.

9 a.m.

Staples: Opens at 9 a.m. and closes at 8 p.m.

Costco: Executive members get an early start at 9 a.m. Other members can enter at 10 a.m. The warehouse is scheduled to close at 8:30 p.m.

Keep in mind some schedules may vary by individual store or shopping mall.

Check with your particular location before heading out, especially if you’re planning to be there before sunrise.

NJ's top 10 downtowns for holiday shopping Check on these stores this Small Business Saturday and beyond! Gallery Credit: Jill Croce