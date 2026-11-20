As we look forward to gathering with our loved ones this Thanksgiving, preparing that delicious feast certainly takes a lot of time, thought, and preparation.

You're running around picking up everything you need at the supermarket, preparing the food, cooking, and spending hours and hours in the kitchen. And often, even when you think you’re prepared, there’s always something you forget.

The last thing you want to do is have to fight the crowds at the supermarket. But when you realize you forgot something, it’s back to the supermarket you go! And you know the lines are always especially long the day before Thanksgiving. I was at the supermarket last night, and the lines were already long!

So, what are the most common items people forget to pick up when preparing to host Thanksgiving?

Write them down now, create that shopping list. You want to make sure you have everything you need in the house ahead of time, so you’re not stuck making that last-minute trip to the supermarket.

Here are the items we forget most, according to MarthaStewart.com.

Cake pans

Brown sugar

Marshmallows

Meat thermometers

Dried sage

Nutmeg

Gravy

Vanilla extract

Maraschino cherries

Whipped cream

Butter

Chicken broth

With other kitchen items making the list including, mixers and blenders, measuring cups, graters, peelers, can openers, kitchen knives, toothpicks, aluminum foil, disposable food containers, and disposable plates and bowls, according to the report.

What's the one thing you always forget?

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