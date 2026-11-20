The Thanksgiving grocery store items people forget most
As we look forward to gathering with our loved ones this Thanksgiving, preparing that delicious feast certainly takes a lot of time, thought, and preparation.
You're running around picking up everything you need at the supermarket, preparing the food, cooking, and spending hours and hours in the kitchen. And often, even when you think you’re prepared, there’s always something you forget.
The last thing you want to do is have to fight the crowds at the supermarket. But when you realize you forgot something, it’s back to the supermarket you go! And you know the lines are always especially long the day before Thanksgiving. I was at the supermarket last night, and the lines were already long!
READ MORE: New Jersey is obsessed with Chick-fil-A ice, and there’s a way to get it by the bag
So, what are the most common items people forget to pick up when preparing to host Thanksgiving?
Write them down now, create that shopping list. You want to make sure you have everything you need in the house ahead of time, so you’re not stuck making that last-minute trip to the supermarket.
Here are the items we forget most, according to MarthaStewart.com.
Cake pans
Brown sugar
Marshmallows
Meat thermometers
Dried sage
Nutmeg
Gravy
Vanilla extract
Maraschino cherries
Whipped cream
Butter
Chicken broth
With other kitchen items making the list including, mixers and blenders, measuring cups, graters, peelers, can openers, kitchen knives, toothpicks, aluminum foil, disposable food containers, and disposable plates and bowls, according to the report.
What's the one thing you always forget?
LOOK: Holiday gift crazes and fads of the past century
Gallery Credit: Jennnifer Billock
LOOK: 50 cozy towns to visit this winter
Gallery Credit: Laura Ratliff