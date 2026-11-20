Coniglio’s Old Fashioned Pizza mysteriously says ‘so long’ for now
We have a pizza mystery here in the Garden State.
There’s a pizzeria that has been making headlines after opening earlier this year, but in an M. Night Shyamalan twist, they just announced that they will be disappearing for a while.
What’s happening with Coniglios’s Old Fashioned Pizza in Morristown?
The pizza joint, which recently received praise from DoorDash as the best spot in New Jersey to get a slice, posted on their social media that they will be closing, though details are vague.
“Asbury Park, thank you for showing up for us from day one,” they wrote on Instagram.
“[Wednesday, Nov. 18] will be our last day at King of Pies before we take a little pause. Whether you came in for a pie once or made us part of your weekend, we’re grateful you were part of our time here.”
Coniglio's is (was?) run by Nino Coniglio, whose passion for pizza has earned him the title 'King of Pies.'
In 2005, Nino became a world champion pizza maker, winning the title at the World Pizza Championships in Italy. He's since won the championship ten times.
Until we hear otherwise, they are located at 11 South Street in Morristown, NJ.
So what is the next step for Coniglio’s? That part has yet to be revealed, but the staff said in their post that this isn’t the last we’ll hear from them, so it's a real "stay tuned."
Here's a taste of the NJ pizza joints Dave Portnoy has reviewed
Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba
Here’s more than 40 great NJ coffee spots to visit
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
NJ fast food: If you don't have these apps, you're losing money
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.