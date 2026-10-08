Halloween decoration contest offers chance to win NJ Lottery tickets this October
Hey all you Garden State ghosts and goblins, are you in the Halloween spirit yet?
Oct. 31 is quickly creeping up on us, so if you haven’t started decorating for spooky season, now is definitely the time.
Oh, what’s that? You need some incentive?
What if I told you that sending in a photo of your Halloween displays could put you in the running to win some NJ Lottery tickets?
It’s true. I’m being gravely serious.
This October, NJ101.5 is holding a photo contest as a way for New Jerseyans to show off their spooktacular decor. It could be outside in the yard or in your home, the most important thing is that it’s your personal photo.
No cheating or I will haunt you.
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The contest just started last week so you still have time to enter.
All you have to do is send in a photo of your Halloween decorations by Friday Oct. 23, 2026 for your chance to win a $50 stack of NJ Lottery Instant Games.
(If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call 1-800-GAMBLER)
By the way, the winner will be chosen at random, so don’t think that it’s a matter of having the best or most intricate decorations, everyone who enters is in the running to win.
The winner will be chosen the week of Oct. 26, 2026 and then contacted by the Jersey Prize Team.
IMPORTANT: the photo you submit must be your own. Must be 18 years or older to enter the contest. Entering your picture gives us permission to include it in a future article on this site with proper credit given.
Send us your photo in the form below and good luck!
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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.