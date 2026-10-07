We are a full week into October, which means we are well into spooky season.

There’s crispness in the air, leaves are colorful but falling on the ground, and horror movies are near-mandatory to watch for those who can stomach them.

What if I told you that you could be paid to view those creep shows?

No, this isn’t a One Wish Willow situation like in ‘Obsession,’ this is a wish that could come true with very few consequences (we can’t rule out an occasional nightmare, but we can rule out that Freddy Krueger could actually get you in one).

Photo by Bruno Guerrero on Unsplash a group of boxes with labels

The website CableTV.com has open positions for their annual Bloodstream horrorgy in the form of a ‘Thrilltern.’

You could earn $666 for watching horror movies, reviewing them, and ranking the characters.

Your takes on the scariest movie, bravest characters, and most brutal deaths could be featured in CableTV’s next Bloodstream article.

Doesn’t it sound like a terrifyingly good time? If only Randy Meeks from 'Scream' were real, he would absolutely thrive at this.

Photo by Nik on Unsplash person in black hoodie hiding on green leaves during daytime

The qualifications are simple, they just want “warm bodies who bleed horror.”

Better run faster than the zombies in ‘Night of the Living Dead,’ because the deadline to apply is Oct. 11, 2026.

Fill out your Thrilltern application here… if you dare.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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