I had the absolute pleasure of attending the 18th annual Asbury Park Zombie Walk on Saturday, Oct. 3.

It had been almost a decade since I had been to one, so there were plenty of new zombified characters that haunted the beautiful Asbury Park boardwalk since that last time I was there.

(Shout out to the multiple women dressed up as the character Nikki from ‘Obsession’, you fully committed to the costume and I loved it!)

The day was pretty normal, I got there with friends before the walk started, we walked around and saw the different zombies, stopped by the NJ101.5 boardwalk studio, and got lunch outside in the gorgeous, sunny weather.

Kylie Moore Kylie Moore

After the zombies were done performing the traditional ‘Thriller’ dance, we took a stroll down to the boardwalk studio where, by that time, our sister station, 94.3 The Point, was broadcasting live with Matt Ryan.

This seemed like a great spot to watch the proceedings, the studio is right in the middle of all the excitement.

Jeff Deminski Jeff Deminski

More photos of the walk are below

Suddenly I realized that I felt something loose in the front pocket of my hoodie where I had my wallet, keys, and phone.

It felt like one of my keychains had become disconnected from the chain. I have a little T-Rex from ‘Jurassic Park’ on there and I thought poor Rexy had come loose (although considering the plot of ‘Jurassic Park’, that would have been very apropos).

When I pulled the mysterious object out of my pocket I was faced with something I had never seen before… this tiny figurine of Jesus.

Kylie Moore photo Kylie Moore photo

Here’s what’s creepy: at no point did I feel anyone near me. I never felt someone touching me. Nor did anyone I was with see somebody getting close to me acting suspicious.

Immediately I checked to make sure everything in my wallet was where it should be. No cash had been stolen. My drivers license was there. Debit and credit cards were all accounted for.

How eerie is that?

Even if I had been someone in need of a religious awakening, it doesn’t undo the fact that a stranger had violated my personal space just to haunt me with a plastic figure as if that would somehow convince me that they were a good person and not a total creep.

Call me crazy (I’ve been called worse), but I’m pretty sure the right way to go about things is certainly not literally invading a person’s clothing without their explicit permission.

Didn’t think that had to be written down, and yet here we are.

Other than that, I can’t stress enough how much of a fun time the walk is. We couldn’t have asked for better weather this year!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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Take a look at the fun NJ101.5’s own Mike Brant had at his broadcast.

2026 Asbury Park Zombie Walk [PHOTOS] The 18th annual Asbury Park Zombie Walk on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

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For any location listed below, call ahead, as operation times may vary and are weather permitting. It’s also good to have cash on-hand, as some activities may not take cards or cashless payments. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt