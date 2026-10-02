Submit your spooky display photos this October for the chance to win a prize
Autumn is in full swing. Leaves are changing, the air is getting crisp, and Halloween is creeping closer.
You don’t have to wait until the 31st to be treated this October, we’re starting an easy contest that celebrates anyone who is decorating for Spooky Season.
I get a kick out of seeing how creative people get with their decorations. Whether it’s something simple like a skeleton posed in the front yard or a full-on recreation of a movie scene, I love any time I see people getting festive.
That means it’s time for another Halloween decorations photo contest, and it’s terrifyingly easy to enter.
Just submit a photo of your Halloween decorations by Friday Oct. 23, 2026 for your chance to win a $50 stack of NJ Lottery Instant Games.
(If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call 1-800-GAMBLER)
Don’t worry if your display doesn’t have anything that’s over the top. It’s not a matter of having the best or most intricate decorations, everyone who enters is in the running to win.
The winner will be chosen at random and then contacted the week of Oct. 26, 2026 by the Jersey Prize Team.
IMPORTANT: the photo you submit must be your own. Must be 18 years or older to enter the contest. Entering your picture gives us permission to post it in a future article on this site with proper credit.
Send us your photo in the form below and good luck!
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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.