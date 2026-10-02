Dunkin brings Halloween flavors to your October coffee routine
We’re a few days into the month of October, which means that Spooky Season is officially underway.
Now’s the time to finalize your Halloween costume ideas, turn on your favorite horror movie, and get ready to stock up on candy for the upcoming trick or treaters.
If you need a little energy boost to get you in the Halloween spirit, Dunkin has you covered. They just released their Halloween themed menu items for the month of October and it looks spooktacular.
Before you jump to this conclusion: no, it’s not something basic like a pumpkin spice latte. While they do offer those, the masterminds behind their seasonal flavors got way more creative than that.
Dunkin’s new menu is scary good
The coffee chain is now offering drinks such as the Terror-misu Cloud Latte, Franki Matcha (neck bolts not included), the Creepy Crawler Coffee Chiller, and new spooky refreshers that will send a chill down your spine.
In addition, they have fall-themed Dunkin Zero flavors: Candy Kiss, Midnight Apple, Orchard Twist, and Green Apple for all the ghosts and ghouls in your life.
They promise the new beverages are hauntingly delicious.
Better act fast because these items are only here for a limited time before they disappear.
Enjoy your spoOoOoOoky sips, New Jersey!
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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.