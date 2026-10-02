We’re a few days into the month of October, which means that Spooky Season is officially underway.

Now’s the time to finalize your Halloween costume ideas, turn on your favorite horror movie, and get ready to stock up on candy for the upcoming trick or treaters.

If you need a little energy boost to get you in the Halloween spirit, Dunkin has you covered. They just released their Halloween themed menu items for the month of October and it looks spooktacular.

Dunkin via Instagram Dunkin via Instagram

Before you jump to this conclusion: no, it’s not something basic like a pumpkin spice latte. While they do offer those, the masterminds behind their seasonal flavors got way more creative than that.

Dunkin’s new menu is scary good

The coffee chain is now offering drinks such as the Terror-misu Cloud Latte, Franki Matcha (neck bolts not included), the Creepy Crawler Coffee Chiller, and new spooky refreshers that will send a chill down your spine.

Dunkin via Instagram Dunkin via Instagram

In addition, they have fall-themed Dunkin Zero flavors: Candy Kiss, Midnight Apple, Orchard Twist, and Green Apple for all the ghosts and ghouls in your life.

They promise the new beverages are hauntingly delicious.

Dunkin via Instagram Dunkin via Instagram

Better act fast because these items are only here for a limited time before they disappear.

Enjoy your spoOoOoOoky sips, New Jersey!

Dunkin via Instagram Dunkin via Instagram

NJ Fall Fun Means Sunflowers, Corn Mazes and Pumpkins Once the calendar turns to September, a strong crop of New Jersey spots start their fall fun early.

For any location listed below, call ahead, as operation times may vary and are weather permitting. It’s also good to have cash on-hand, as some activities may not take cards or cashless payments. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Halloween Pet Safety Tips Halloween should be fun for the whole family, including the furry, feathered, and wild ones that share our neighborhoods. A little extra caution keeps everyone safe and lets you enjoy the best part: the candy, the costumes, and the community. Gallery Credit: Unsplash/TSM

Significant or historical events in New Jersey for October (chronological order) Here are some of the historical or significant events that impacted New Jersey or happened in the Garden State during the month of October. Some new events have been added for 2026. Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Thanks to NewJerseyAlmanac.com for the assist. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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