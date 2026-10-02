These texting abbreviations have New Jersey Googling for Answers in 2026
My daughter texted me the other day, and I had to look up the abbreviation because I had NO clue what she was saying. I tried to figure it out on my own, but couldn't, and yes, the entire exchange made me feel very old!!
I have teenagers, so usually when I get a text I don't understand, I ask them, but when they're the ones texting me, I'm forced to look it up, and that's exactly what I had to do!
New Jersey's top 10 most-searched texting acronyms for 2026 are out, so let's see how many of these we can figure out without Googling.
Texting Acronyms New Jerseyans Looked Up Most This Year
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Analysis of 2026 Google search data reveals the most searched texting acronyms in the Garden State. The research was conducted by word-finding experts at Unscrambler.com.
Most Searched Texting Acronyms In New Jersey
Here's the list of the top acronyms in New Jersey:
1. OTP
2. WTW
3. FFS
4. FAFO
5. WYD
6. GTS
7. NGL
8. WYF
9. SNM
10. IMY
How many do you think you know?
Here are the ANSWERS!!
1. OTP - One true pairing
2. WTW - What's the word
3. FFS - For ****'s sake
4. FAFO - **** around and find out
5. WYD - What are you doing
6. GTS - Go to sleep
7. NGL - Not gonna lie
8. WYF - Where are you from
9. SNM - Say no more
10. IMY - I miss you
How many of them did you get right?
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