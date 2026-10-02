My daughter texted me the other day, and I had to look up the abbreviation because I had NO clue what she was saying. I tried to figure it out on my own, but couldn't, and yes, the entire exchange made me feel very old!!

I have teenagers, so usually when I get a text I don't understand, I ask them, but when they're the ones texting me, I'm forced to look it up, and that's exactly what I had to do!

New Jersey's top 10 most-searched texting acronyms for 2026 are out, so let's see how many of these we can figure out without Googling.

Texting Acronyms New Jerseyans Looked Up Most This Year

Photo by Yura Fresh on Unsplash Photo by Yura Fresh on Unsplash

Read More: Love it or hate it, New Jersey small talk may be more enjoyable than you think

Analysis of 2026 Google search data reveals the most searched texting acronyms in the Garden State. The research was conducted by word-finding experts at Unscrambler.com.

Most Searched Texting Acronyms In New Jersey

Here's the list of the top acronyms in New Jersey:

1. OTP

2. WTW

3. FFS

4. FAFO

5. WYD

6. GTS

7. NGL

8. WYF

9. SNM

10. IMY

How many do you think you know?

Here are the ANSWERS!!

1. OTP - One true pairing

2. WTW - What's the word

3. FFS - For ****'s sake

4. FAFO - **** around and find out

5. WYD - What are you doing

6. GTS - Go to sleep

7. NGL - Not gonna lie

8. WYF - Where are you from

9. SNM - Say no more

10. IMY - I miss you

How many of them did you get right?

Don't get fooled: Here's 25 scam texts I received in just one month Yes, some of these may be humorous, but some do appear legit and often can fool you. Spam texts are listed in the same order that they were received. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Common scams targeting New Jersey residents New Jersey officials are advising residents to watch out for these common scams. Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia