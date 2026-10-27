So, there’s a well-known and well-loved chain that sells circular pastries with a hole in the center that is opening more Jersey locations. I want to write an article to let you know where you can soon buy these delicious circular pastries with a hole in the center but I haven’t a problem.

Do you personally write them as doughnuts? Or donuts? What would Homer Simpson do?

The dictionary was no help. I already knew either was acceptable, but I was hoping to learn which is more common. Turns out it seems to be a toss-up.

So I wanted to avoid the whole Taylor ham versus pork roll or sprinkles versus jimmies type of anger from the other side. But I guess I must plow forward.

Since this is about Kristy Kreme, and their website chooses to spell it as doughnut, that’s how I’m going.

According to nj.com, Krispy Kreme has leased space for new shops at Seaview Square in Ocean Township and along Route 9 in Marlboro, giving doughnut lovers two more places to get their fix.

The Ocean Township location will occupy 1,750 square feet at the shopping center off Route 66. The Marlboro shop will take up 1,000 square feet at 197 Route 9, a busy stretch that should make it convenient for commuters looking to turn a morning drive into a carb detour.

Opening dates have not been announced.

The expansion comes as Krispy Kreme makes bigger plans for the region. The company recently announced a deal with longtime franchise partner Original Entrepreneurs LLC to develop 33 new shops across New York City, Long Island and New Jersey over the next five years.

For now, Krispy Kreme fans can find existing New Jersey shops in Collingswood, East Rutherford, Jersey City, Lakewood, Paramus and Springfield, according to the company’s location listings.

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The data — from May 2025 to May 2026 — comes from Townsquare partner Placer.Ai, which uses foot traffic, real estate and other location-based data for trend analysis.

Want to explore business trends in New Jersey? Submit a request to talk to a Townsquare New Jersey marketing specialist to discuss how to use this data. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

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Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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