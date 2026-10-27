New Jerseyans are feeling the squeeze: We’re cutting back, staying home and dipping into savings

Have you noticed that your grocery cart doesn't seem to be getting any fuller, but your bill keeps getting bigger? You’re not imagining it.

The rising cost of just about everything has become one of the biggest financial pressures facing Americans, and New Jerseyans are feeling that squeeze right along with everyone else.

A recent survey by Cashback Loans looked at how Americans are managing their finances, and some of the numbers are downright eye-opening.

According to the survey, 27% of Americans say they cannot fully afford their monthly bills.

That’s not just a statistic. That means millions of people are looking at their paychecks, looking at their bills and trying to figure out what gets paid and what gets pushed down the road. Here in New Jersey, we're making some serious adjustments.

The grocery cart is getting lighter

According to the survey, 37% of New Jerseyans are cutting back on groceries.

Think about that for a minute. We're talking about food, the stuff we need every single day. People are buying fewer items, switching brands, looking for sales, using coupons and doing whatever they can to bring down that grocery bill.

In New Jersey, where the cost of living is already among the highest in the country, every dollar counts, but we're not just cutting back at the supermarket.

Photo by Land O'Lakes, Inc. on Unsplash Couple shopping for gourds at an outdoor market

Are we staying home because going out has become too expensive?

According to the survey, 27% of people are skipping social plans with friends.

And I understand why.

A night out isn't just the cost of dinner anymore. There's dinner, drinks, parking, gas, a concert or sporting-event ticket, and before you know it, that supposedly inexpensive night out has turned into a $200 evening. So people are finding alternatives.

They're staying home. They're cooking. They're watching television. They're streaming movies. They're inviting friends over instead of meeting at a restaurant or bar and while staying home can certainly save money, there may be a downside.

Research has found connections between financial stress, reduced social interaction, loneliness and depressive symptoms.

So, when people eliminate social activities because they simply can't afford them, they're potentially giving up more than just dinner and drinks, they may also be giving up some of the social connection that is important to our well-being.

That also affects the businesses that depend on us going out

Restaurants and bars have spent years dealing with rising food, beverage, labor, rent and utility costs. Now they're facing another problem: customers who simply don't have the extra money to spend.

It's a vicious cycle.

Everything costs more, so we go out less. When we go out less, businesses lose customers. And those businesses are still dealing with higher costs of their own.

Photo by Alexander Grey on Unsplash focus photography of person counting dollar banknotes

We're dipping into our savings just to get by

Twenty-seven percent of those surveyed say they have dipped into their savings to cover everyday expenses.

Savings are supposed to be there for emergencies, retirement, a vacation you've been dreaming about or maybe that bucket-list trip you've been planning for years.

But when savings become the money you use to pay for groceries, utilities and other everyday bills, those dreams can get pushed further and further away.

For some people, it may even mean working longer than they had planned before retirement.

We're even putting off medical and dental care

This one really worries me.

According to the survey, 22% are delaying medical or dental care because of financial pressures.

Nobody should have to decide between paying the electric bill and going to the dentist.

Nobody should be putting off seeing a doctor because they're afraid of what the bill might be.

Medical insurance premiums and prescription costs have become major expenses for many families, and when the household budget is stretched to the breaking point, something has to give.

Unfortunately, sometimes that "something" is our health.

Photo by SumUp on Unsplash A person sitting in a chair with a laptop and a credit card

So how are we getting by?

The answer is: we're getting creative and sometimes we're getting desperate.

The survey found that:

42% have turned to relatives for financial help.

38% are using credit cards for everyday expenses.

19% have turned to payday or cash-advance loans.

19% are using Buy Now, Pay Later services.

Those numbers paint a pretty sobering picture.

We're borrowing, delaying, cutting back, dipping into savings and asking family members for help just to keep up with everyday life.

And here's the thing about New Jersey: we're resilient.

We've always figured out how to make things work. We shop the sales. We compare prices. We clip the coupons. We find the restaurant specials. We look for free concerts. We entertain at home.

Photo by Andre Taissin on Unsplash pink pig coin bank on brown wooden table

How much can people cut back before cutting back starts changing the way they live?

Because this isn't just about the price of a gallon of milk or a night out.

It's about whether families can afford to enjoy life, save for the future, take a vacation, see their friends, go to the doctor and occasionally say, "Let's go out tonight!"

We can adjust our spending. We can find bargains.

We shouldn't have to give up living our lives just to afford to live.

We work hard in New Jersey. We pay plenty of taxes. We deal with traffic, tolls and some of the highest costs in the country.

I just hope the cost of living doesn't get so high that we can no longer afford to enjoy the life we're working so hard to pay for.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

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LOOK: Here are 25 ways you could start saving money today From: 25 ways you could be saving money today] These money-saving tips—from finding discounts to simple changes to your daily habits—can come in handy whether you have a specific savings goal, want to stash away cash for retirement, or just want to pinch pennies. It’s never too late to be more financially savvy. Read on to learn more about how you can start saving now. [ Gallery Credit: Bethany Adams

Which states have the most expensive electric bills? The average total electricity cost in the United States last year was $1,820. That was an increase of $110, or 6.4%, from 2024.

Source: Energy Information Administration via the Joint Economic Committee Democrats

Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5