Voters in Franklin Lakes are being asked to give an opinion in on what the town’s own leaders won’t.

A ballot question will be asked on Nov. 3 as to whether the borough should consider a deer cull using professional bow hunters annually for three years. The referendum is nonbinding. So a yes vote wouldn’t automatically launch a hunt, but would give borough officials an idea of whether residents support the idea.

The Debate

Supporters say the deer population has gotten out of control, contributing to vehicle accidents, damaged vegetation and environmental problems. A Raritan Valley Community College study estimates roughly 62 deer per square mile in that area according to nj.com.

Opponents argue killing deer is unnecessary and that nonlethal alternatives should be considered. Didn’t we hear the same argument against hunting when Gov. Murphy stripped away 40% of land available to bear hunters? The result was a rising and problematic bear population. His own wildlife experts explained to him non-lethal alternatives are not sufficiently effective and here we are still arguing this? An online petition opposing the proposal has attracted hundreds of signatures. I find this horribly misguided.

Tragedies

The debate comes at a particularly sobering time.

On Oct. 19, a 69-year-old Galloway Township woman was killed when a deer struck by an eastbound car was thrown airborne into her westbound vehicle on Moss Mill Road. It hit her windshield and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Think about that for a moment. The deer didn’t simply damage a bumper or leave a driver shaken on the side of the road. A woman lost her life in a freak chain of events involving an animal and two vehicles. It's far from the first human fatality caused by a deer.

Nobody should pretend that a deer-management program would prevent every crash. But it’s a reminder that deer overpopulation isn’t just about expensive shrubs and gardens getting eaten. This is a serious problem that needs a serious solution.

The question is, do the voters in Franklin Lakes have the stomach to call for it?

Franklin Lakes officials aren’t endorsing either side. Of course not. That would involve leadership. Even if voters favor the proposal, the town would still need to develop a plan and obtain approval from New Jersey Fish & Wildlife before any cull could proceed.

It’s a difficult debate, pitting concerns about animal welfare against public safety and the environment. On Nov. 3, Franklin Lakes voters will decide.

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Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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