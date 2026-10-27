Kevin Smith is once again returning to his home turf in New Jersey, and he's bringing the magic of film with him. And if you're a big fan of Kevin's work (like I am), than this festival coming up is definitely for you.

SmodCastle Cinemas in Atlantic Highlands, which is owned by Kevin Smith himself, is getting ready to host its Fifth Annual SModcastle Film Festival. And the timing of the event couldn't be any better, falling just weeks before Thanksgiving.

What I love about it is the shear variety of films you'll get to see. From short films, to documentaries, animation, and more featuring entries from all around the globe.

According to smodcastlecinemas.com, "All films will be screened by our panel of judges and selected entries will be screened at Smodcastle Cinemas over this four day event." The festival will also "include an opening night premiere" on Thursday, Nov. 5.

Check out the trailer below for a quick sneak peak of what to expect at this years festival.

Event details, plus a special Halloween treat

The Fifth Annual SModcastle Film Festival is happening Nov. 5 through Nov. 8 at SmodCastle Cinemas in Atlantic Highlands. Details on all show blocks and showings, including how you can get tickets to the four day festival can be found here.

But before that arrives, a special Halloween treat happening just ahead of the film festival. Enjoy a great night of stand up comedy with Marc "Skippy" Price, along with a meet and greet plus more. That show is happening on Friday, Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m., and details for that show can be found here.

13 scary movies filmed right here in New Jersey Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore/New Jersey 101.5

ACTION! This historic building in Holmdel, NJ, used to film popular TV special It's open to the public year-round, even when film crews are in town. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.