🎬 “Friday the 13th” prequel series “Crystal Lake” spent about $76 million filming in NJ.

➡️ About 1,500 people were hired for the production, which filmed in North and Central Jersey for 82 days.

🍿 From Blairstown to Clifton, the series used nearly 30 locations across the state, including an iconic hot dog spot.

A new television series that’s an origin story of “Friday the 13th" was filmed entirely in New Jersey.

“Crystal Lake” spent about $76 million while filming for 82 days between June and October 2025, New Jersey Motion Picture and Television Commission Senior Advisor David Schoner said to New Jersey 101.5.

The show, starring Linda Cardellini as Jason Voorhees' mom, Pam Voorhees is streaming on Peacock.

Overall, about 1500 people were hired to work on the series in New Jersey.

(L-R) Damian Holbrook, Brad Caleb Kane, Linda Cardellini, Callum Vinson, William Catlett, Gwendolyn Sundstrom, Devin Kessler, Cameron Scoggins and Nick Cordileone at New York Comic Con 2026 (Craig Barritt/Getty Images for ReedPop) (L-R) Damian Holbrook, Brad Caleb Kane, Linda Cardellini, Callum Vinson, William Catlett, Gwendolyn Sundstrom, Devin Kessler, Cameron Scoggins and Nick Cordileone at New York Comic Con 2026 (Craig Barritt/Getty Images for ReedPop)

Where ‘Crystal Lake’ filmed in New Jersey

“Crystal Lake” filmed at two dozen locations in at least 16 communities in North and Central Jersey, as follows:

▪️Atlantic Highlands: St. Agnes Roman Catholic Church, 55 South Ave.

▪️Blairstown: Blairstown Museum, 26 Main St.

▪️Boonton: Elks Club, 125 Cornelia St.; private residences; storefront at 314 Main St.

▪️Boonton Township: Abandoned building at 425 Rockaway Valley Road

▪️Clifton: Rutt’s Hut

▪️Hawthorne: Private residence; storefront at 256 Hawthorne Ave.

▪️Jersey City: Cinelease-Caven Point

▪️Keansburg: Keansburg Fishing Pier

▪️Little Falls: The Ties at Woodford Hall

▪️Montvale: Office building at 100 Philips Parkway

▪️Morris Township: Lewis Morris Park

▪️Newark: National Newark Building; private residences; Dayton Street School; PSE&G Plaza

▪️Oakland: Former Camp Tamarack at Ramapo Valley County Reservation

▪️Ringwood: Private residence; Skyline Lakes Clubhouse

▪️Rockaway Township: Camp Winnebago

▪️South Orange: Private residences

▪️Wanaque: Ramapo Park Drive; Ramapo Station Fire Tower

▪️Wayne: Christos M. Cotsakos College of Business; Dobco, 1 Geoffrey Way

▪️West Milford: Camp Ocawasin

Read More: What to know about the fifth annual SModCastle Film Festival 2026

Rutt's Hutt in Clifton (Google Maps) Rutt's Hutt in Clifton (Google Maps)

Blairstown prep school spotted the production

Among locals excited during the filming, prep high school Blair Academy shared a video last year to Facebook reels, showing crews catching the action along Main Street in Blairstown.

Mewanwhile, Schoner said an instant fan favorite location in the series is Rutt’s Hutt, which he personally is partial to since he grew up going to the iconic hotdog spot.

13 scary movies filmed right here in New Jersey Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore/New Jersey 101.5

Did you know the camp from Friday the 13th, Part 1 is in NJ, and you can now tour it? Get ready, Camp Blood, we're coming for you. An incredible experience of one of the greatest horror movies ever made right here in New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom