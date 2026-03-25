Let me be honest about something. In our house, my wife is the planner. Weekend getaways, vacations, day trips up and down the Shore — she thinks of them, organizes them, and somehow makes them look effortless. We even did canoe camping trips in the Pine Barrens years ago. Her idea. All of it.

Me? I show up. And I am grateful every single time.

But I have known for years that I need to step it up. So when the idea of horseback riding in New Jersey popped into my head this morning — out of nowhere, no particular reason, just there — I decided to do something about it for once. I am writing about it. I am researching it. And I am going to make it happen.

This is me stepping up.

The honeymoon incident

There is a reason I have been opting out of horseback riding while my wife and kids have gone on without me. It goes back to our honeymoon.

I got on a horse without thinking too much about what I was wearing. Shorts. No real boots. And somewhere along that ride, my ankles found the stirrups in the worst possible way — the metal edge grinding against bare skin mile after mile. By the time we were done I had brush burns on both ankles that looked like I had lost a fight with a cheese grater.

Then we went to the beach. Into the salt water. With open wounds on both ankles.

I will let you imagine the rest.

I also got sunburned that day. So to recap — brush burns, salt water on open wounds, and a sunburn. On my honeymoon. Happy trails.

Why right now is the perfect time

Here is the thing about a bad experience. It does not have to be the last one. And New Jersey — my New Jersey, the state my family has called home for generations — turns out to be a genuinely great place to get back in the saddle.

The timing matters too. Now through June is the sweet spot for horseback riding in this state. The weather is cool enough to be comfortable, the trails are not yet overgrown from summer heat, and the horses are happy. Once July hits the humidity takes over and the whole experience changes. So if you have been thinking about it, this is your window.

SEE ALSO: NJ spring day trips most people drive right past

Photo by Howard R Wheeler on Unsplash Photo by Howard R Wheeler on Unsplash loading...

Where to go in New Jersey

Guided horseback riding from north to south

The state is better stocked with outfitters than most people realize, and the variety is remarkable given how small New Jersey is.

Up in the northwest hills, Serene Horse Ranch in Branchville and Top View Riding Ranch in Blairstown both offer guided trail rides through state park land, mountains, and along rivers. Serene Horse Ranch has a perfect five-star rating and their two-hour rides include photos and video. Top View will actually guide you through a stream on horseback, which sounds like exactly the kind of thing that makes a great story.

In the central part of the state near the Pine Barrens edge, Shyanchee Stables in Jackson Township is another five-star operation — family owned, beautiful forested trails, excellent with first-timers and people who may have had a bad experience once upon a time.

Down in South Jersey, Split Elm Equestrian Center in Mays Landing takes riders deep into the Pine Barrens on guided trail rides. Open seven days a week. And Mays Landing happens to be my hometown, which makes this one personal in more ways than one.

And if you want to combine it with a Cape May trip, Seaworthy Stables in Cape May Court House is open daily with gentle horses and that distinctive South Jersey coastal setting.

This time I am doing it right

Proper boots. Long pants. Sunscreen. I know things now that I did not know on my honeymoon. And New Jersey is full of beautiful trails, great outfitters, and horses that have been described by reviewers as gentle, well trained, and patient — even with beginners and people who may be approaching this with a certain amount of hard-won caution.

My wife has been planning great adventures for our family for decades. This one is on me.

Giddy up.

Proud to be New Jersey.