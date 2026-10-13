Miami Vice meets New Jersey: Locals catch Austin Butler and Michael B. Jordan on retro film set
📍 Wayne has become a filming spot for “Miami Vice 85,” bringing A-list stars to New Jersey.
⭐ Newark native Michael B. Jordan stars alongside Austin Butler in the highly anticipated movie.
➡️ NJ fans are sharing videos of Butler and a retro '80s strip mall outfitted for the film.
WAYNE — Throngs of New Jersey fans have been thrilled for a glimpse of A-list stars on set for a much-anticipated movie.
“Miami Vice 85” just revealed the first public looks at its starring duo, Michael B. Jordan and Austin Butler.
Jordan, an Oscar-winning Newark native, is playing Detective Ricardo "Rico" Tubbs, to Butler as Detective James "Sonny" Crockett.
Retro storefronts bring the movie set to life
The first publicity shots were shared just as New Jersey locals have also posted clips from a very 80s-looking strip mall, with Butler along with co-stars Walter Goggins and Danny Ramirez.
Photos of the revamped storefronts dubbed Palm Star Video, The Frosty Spoon and Jerry’s Liquors were shared to Facebook by area resident, Raul Torres.
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He said it was extra cool to see that the inside of the fake liquor store was all stocked, and looked to be ready for real business.
Based on their Tik Tok and Instagram posts, a good deal of fans were especially happy catching Butler in-person, as they swooned in their captions.
Wayne has been considered a "Film Ready" community along with the rest of Passaic County for some time.
That entails completing the five-step certification program of the New Jersey Motion Picture and Television Commission.
The film still has a ways to go, as "Miami Vice 85" is slated to hit theaters in May 2028.
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Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
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Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz