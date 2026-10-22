🎃A Clifton dentist says city code violations threaten his elaborate Halloween display

🎃Dr. Wayne Gangi planned to hand out 3,000 large candy bars to children.

🎃Gangi discussed suspending the attraction but also mentioned plans for a new skeleton

CLIFTON — A North Jersey dentist who has spent 25 years creating an elaborate Halloween display in his front yard says city code violations have sabotaged the tradition, leaving its future uncertain.

Dr. Wayne Gangi said on his Facebook page that after setting up this year's display, he received citations from Chief Code Enforcement Officer Derek Fogg, whose job is to monitor "quality of life" issues. Fogg cited corn stalks set up along a sidewalk that Gangi said would act as a barrier from the street. Gangi also received a violation for extension cords in his front yard.

"It is sickening to me, that my effort to create a free, Halloween Go To Experience, that parents bring thousands of children to enjoy and be rewarded with a treat, has been sabotaged by erroneous complaints. At the same time, there are just as many adults who have been traveling from near and far to the City of Clifton for the past 25 years to enjoy," Gangi said.

ALSO READ: NJ town threatens seep fines for blowing leaves into street

Future of the display

The status of the display is unclear. Gangi said he was going to "suspend" it and return the 3,000 large candy bars he planned to hand out to kids. But he also said he was planning to put up a new animatronic skeleton tied to a wooden post.

"I'm only hoping the traditions created for you people in the past continue, but I'm not so sure I can pull it off this year," Gangi told News 12.

A city official confirmed to News 12 that two violations and a ticket had been issued.

An online petition has also been posted in support of saving the display.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom