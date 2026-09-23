🚨A Lyncrest Elementary School teacher was hit by a paintball while driving

🚨Fair Lawn police have not determined whether the shot was intentional

🚨No arrests have been made as investigators search for answers

FAIR LAWN — A teacher’s car was hit by a paintball shot as she left her school Tuesday afternoon.

The splatter from the paintball got onto the Lyncrest Elementary School teacher as she drove on River Road away from the school around 3:30 p.m. with the window open, Fair Lawn police public information officer Eric Eleshewich told New Jersey 101.5. Her SUV was hit near Morlot Avenue.

Police search for answers after paintball hits teacher's car

The teacher was not hurt. Following a search of the area no arrests have been made. Investigators have not determined if the shot was intentional, Eleshewich said.

A direct hit from a paintball gun can be painful. In 2020 a teen was hit just below one of his eyes leaving him with a serious injury when a paintball gun was fired him as he walked at the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne.

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Significant or historical events in New Jersey for September (in chronological order) Here are some of the historical or significant events that impacted New Jersey or happened in the Garden State during the month of September. Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Thanks to NewJerseyAlmanac.com for the assist. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

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