WAYNE — Police have asked for the public's help in finding the people responsible for a paintball gun attack on a group of teens outside Willowbrook Mall, which left one boy with a serious eye injury.

The incident happened on Sunday, Nov. 8 before 6 p.m., outside the food court area of the mall, according to Wayne Police.

A passenger in a moving silver or gray sedan fired multiple, close range shots from a paintball gun at the four male teenagers, hitting one 15-year-old just under one of his eyes. The boy was treated at a local hospital.

Video surveillance footage showed what police believe to be the same vehicle from which the paintball shots were fired, in the area before to the incident.

Police shared a photo of the injury, seen below, with the consent of the victim and his parents.

Police have been looking for suspects after a paintball drive-by on Nov. 8 (Wayne Police)

According to police, witnesses said there were two men and a woman inside the vehicle and described all three of them as Hispanic. Police also shared surveillance still images of one of the men they said was believed to be in the vehicle during the paintball drive-by incident.

Wayne Police have asked anyone with information to contact the Detective Bureau at 973-633-3530.