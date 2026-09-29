☑️ Officials say some vehicles were moved into a flood-prone Edgewater lot

☑️Among the vehicles pulled out were luxury cars worth more than $100,000

☑️Police and the state Attorney General’s fraud unit are aware of the concerns

EDGEWATER — During the nor'easter, most people scramble to get their vehicles to higher ground to avoid flooding. In one New Jersey borough, officials say that wasn't the case.

Edgewater Borough Administrator Greg Franz told PIX11 that River Road is well known for flooding during heavy rain and most residents know to avoid parking in the lot.

However, officials monitoring the lot noticed more cars appearing and becoming submerged during the weekend, which raised some red flags.

Franz told PIX11 that there is evidence people pushed vehicles into the lot after flooding was obvious, raising concerns about possible insurance fraud. Among the vehicles pulled out were luxury vehicles worth well over $100,000.

"No victims to speak of, however local police and the New Jersey Attorney General's fraud unit are aware," Franz told New Jersey 101.5.

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A car in a parking lot in Edgewater flooded out during the nor'easter Saturday, Sept, 26. 2026 (Kyle Mazza, UNF News) A car in a parking lot in Edgewater flooded out during the nor'easter Saturday, Sept, 26. 2026

A flood-prone lot filled during the storm

A drainage pump clears the lot during a normal rain, according to Franz. The flooding happened during a tidal surge, which slowed the draining.

Based on weather stations in the vicinity, between two and three inches of rain fell in Edgewater during the nor'easter, according to Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow.

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