🚨A 46-year-old man died after being shot on the George Washington Bridge

🚨The NYPD said the victim was shot in the shoulder, not the head

🚨The New Jersey-bound upper level closed for hours for an investigation

A driver found shot after a reported one-vehicle crash on the George Washington Bridge Tuesday night died at a hospital.

Port Authority police responding to the crash call found the driver had been shot. The upper level headed for New Jersey was closed just after 7 p.m. as police began their investigation.

The victim was taken to Englewood Hospital and Medical Center, where he died.

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Port Authority police investigate a man found shot inside a VW Golf on the outbound George Washington Bridge Tuesday, October 20, 2026 (Kyle Mazza UNF News) Port Authority police investigate a man found shot inside a VW Golf on the outbound George Washington Bridge Tuesday, October 20, 2026

Police later clarified where the victim was shot

Port Authority police initially said the driver had been shot in the head. The NYPD, which has taken the lead in the investigation, later said the victim, a 46-year-old man, was shot in the rear of the right shoulder.

His identity was not disclosed pending notification of family.

All lanes on the bridge reopened at 12:10 a.m.

Unnamed law enforcement sources told NBC New York that video of the incident shows the driver of a blue Volkswagen Golf colliding with another car on an entrance ramp. A shot was fired, shattering the Volkswagen's rear passenger window and striking the driver, an off-duty Con Edison worker, the sources said.

The driver hit the median and came to a stop while the suspect drove away, according to NBC New York. No arrests have been made or a description of the shooter disclosed.

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