Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show.

Man wearing the Geico Gecko insurance mascot outfit. (Getty images) Man wearing the Geico Gecko insurance mascot outfit. (Getty images)

New Jersey regulators have hit GEICO and several affiliated insurance companies with a $1.2 million penalty after investigators determined they overcharged more than 15,000 policyholders by approximately $10.5 million. The Department of Banking and Insurance says the violations occurred during 2023 and 2024 and included charging higher premiums than the state approved, improperly canceling policies and failing to provide required consumer protections.

The investigation began after complaints from customers. GEICO started issuing refunds while the investigation was still underway. The findings come as New Jersey drivers continue to struggle with some of the highest automobile insurance costs in the country. State officials say consumers who believe they've been treated unfairly can file complaints with the Department of Banking and Insurance.

Arson charges filed after Upper Saddle River house fire in May 2025 (Saddler River Fire Department via Facebook) Upper Saddle River arson for hire case

⚠️ Three men have been charged in an arson-for-hire case involving a $1.5 million Upper Saddle River home.

➡️ Investigators say 2 Rumson men used an accelerant and homemade ignitor to start the fire.

🔴 All three defendants have been released, pending further court action.

A pair of Monmouth County men have been charged alongside a Bergen County resident in an arson-for-hire case in one of the state’s richest communities.

Last year in Upper Saddle River, a six-bedroom home worth $1.5 million was found engulfed in flames on a Friday afternoon.

This month, 54-year-old Anthony V. Coviello and 62-year-old Joseph Vulpis, both of Rumson, and 66-year-old Emad E. Gerges, of Upper Saddle River, were all arrested on criminal charges after a joint investigation launched in the spring.

On May 16, 2025, police and firefighters from Upper Saddle River and neighboring towns responded to the blaze at 18 Lake Road.

While the flames were extinguished, the home on an acre of property was deemed a total loss, according to an affidavit filed by investigators.

After a preliminary investigation by officials the cause and origin of the fire were classified as “undetermined.”

Bodycam images show ICE agents attacked with hammer in Gibbsboro on Oct. 4, 2026. (United States Attorney District of New Jersey) Bodycam images show ICE agents attacked with hammer in Gibbsboro on Oct. 4, 2026. (United States Attorney District of New Jersey)

⚠️ Federal prosecutors say a man swung a hammer at ICE officers during an Oct. 4 traffic stop in Gibbsboro.

❗ Reinieri De Jesus Licona Amador, 27, faces up to 20 years on a charge of assaulting federal officers.

➡️ He appeared in Camden federal court Monday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office

GIBBSBORO — A Honduran national armed with a hammer attacked immigration officers during a traffic stop in Camden County earlier this month, according to federal prosecutors.

Reinieri De Jesus Licona Amador, 27, was charged with assaulting federal officers. The charge carries a maximum of 20 years in prison. On Monday, the unauthorized immigrant appeared in Camden federal court, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The hammer attack happened in Gibbsboro on Oct. 4 during a traffic stop, prosecutors said. Authorities said the ICE agents were in the Camden County borough to conduct a targeted operation, and they checked the license plate of a truck in the area.

They found the black Chevy pickup truck belonged to Licona Amador. However, prosecutors said he lacked lawful status in the United States.

The agents turned on their emergency lights and pulled the truck over, prosecutors said. Officials said the agents had vests that identified them as ICE officers and had their badges displayed.

Investigators said that as the officers approached the driver's side window, they saw Licona Amador grab a hammer from the back seat. According to prosecutors, officers ordered him to stop moving, and instead he got out of the truck's passenger side with the hammer.

Photo by chen chen on Unsplash, Rohweniven Bacani is accused of spiking a friend's tea with drugs (Bergen County Prosecutor's Office) A white cup of tea on a wooden table

⚠️ A 52-year-old Hackensack woman faces an aggravated assault charge after police said she spiked a friend's tea with Xanax.

💰 Investigators said the victim discovered unauthorized activity in her bank accounts days before the meeting.

➡️ The victim spent several days in the hospital, recovering.

A 52-year-old Hackensack woman is criminally charged after police said she spiked a friend’s drink with prescription medication.

Rohweniven Bacani faces a count of third-degree aggravated assault, after a female victim was rushed to a hospital last month.

Police launched investigation after woman was hospitalized

On Sept. 11, Leonia Police were the first authorities informed about the reported incident.

Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit was then contacted and launched an investigation.

Detectives found that the victim, who was hospitalized for several days before recovering, believed she had been poisoned by her acquaintance, “Rohwie.”

A few days earlier, the victim had found unauthorized activity within her banking accounts, to which Bacani had shared access for the last ten years, according to an affidavit filed by investigators.

Bacani had agreed to meet at a restaurant in Fort Lee, and had a cup of tea waiting for the victim when she arrived.

The victim drank some but did not finish the tea after detecting an oddly “bitter” taste, only to collapse while leaving the restaurant.

Stop & Shop grocery store in Pennington (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media) Stop & Shop grocery store in Pennington

🔵Stop & Shop restored its website and app after a security issue forced them offline

🔵The company said it found no evidence customer, employee or partner data was compromised

🔵Customers can get 10% off their next in-store purchase through Thursday

Stop & Shop's website and app are back up and running after a security breach forced the grocery chain to shut down its digital services.

Ahold Delhaize, the parent company of Stop & Shop, said a "security issue within its network" forced it to take its digital services offline to protect its systems. The chain's physical stores were unaffected and remained open as usual.

The company declined to reveal details about the issue, saying it could not share more information without compromising the investigation. It said there was no evidence that customer, associate or partner data had been compromised.

On Tuesday, the chain announced that its website and app were back online.

"You can once again order pickup or delivery, access your weekly deals, redeem GO Points and more. We appreciate your understanding," the chain wrote.

The company also offered customers 10% off their next in-store purchase through Thursday as a "thank you" for their patience.

During the disruption, customers could still earn points on their purchases. The company also extended the expiration dates for points that were set to expire between Oct. 31 and Nov. 30.

Stop & Shop has 47 locations in New Jersey. While the digital disruption affected the chain's online services, its physical stores remained open as usual.

2026 Asbury Park Zombie Walk [PHOTOS] The 18th annual Asbury Park Zombie Walk on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

LOOK: Lakewood, Brick wildfire a 'near catastrophe' A forest fire near the Jersey Shore that shut down the Garden State Parkway, sent neighbors fleeing and led to a firefighter's hospitalization in critical condition was “a very, very near catastrophe,” authorities said a day later on March 15. Gallery Credit: The Associated Press

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You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

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