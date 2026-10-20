🔵Stop & Shop restored its website and app after a security issue forced them offline

🔵The company said it found no evidence customer, employee or partner data was compromised

🔵Customers can get 10% off their next in-store purchase through Thursday

Stop & Shop's website and app are back up and running after a security breach forced the grocery chain to shut down its digital services.

Ahold Delhaize, the parent company of Stop & Shop, said a "security issue within its network" forced it to take its digital services offline to protect its systems. The chain's physical stores were unaffected and remained open as usual.

The company declined to reveal details about the issue, saying it could not share more information without compromising the investigation. It said there was no evidence that customer, associate or partner data had been compromised.

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Social media announcements from Stop & Shop about the return of ts website and app (L) and a special offer (Stop & Shop via Facebook) Social media announcements from Stop & Shop about the return of ts website and app (L) and a special offer

Stop & Shop restores online grocery services

On Tuesday, the chain announced that its website and app were back online.

"You can once again order pickup or delivery, access your weekly deals, redeem GO Points and more. We appreciate your understanding," the chain wrote.

The company also offered customers 10% off their next in-store purchase through Thursday as a "thank you" for their patience.

During the disruption, customers could still earn points on their purchases. The company also extended the expiration dates for points that were set to expire between Oct. 31 and Nov. 30.

Stop & Shop has 47 locations in New Jersey. While the digital disruption affected the chain's online services, its physical stores remained open as usual.

The issues also affected Giant stores in Pennsylvania and Hannaford locations in Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York and Vermont.

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