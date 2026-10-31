Unusual spider spotted at NJ school Halloween parade – What the heck is it?
Talk about a timely sighting leading into Halloween. Can you tell me what the heck this kind of spider is? I've never seen anything like this in New Jersey before.
It's actually my wife who came across this little guy. Ironically, this spider came across her path while at our kids Halloween parade at school.
I unfortunately had to miss this years school festivities and had to be at work, but boy would I have loved to have come across this spider. Creepy only begins to describe it. Can you imaging seeing this in your home?
I'm personally fascinated by this spider. That orange pattern and red-orangish body is just mesmerizing. Scary, but mesmerizing.
Here's a zoomed in look. Again, what the heck kind of a spider is this? Is it somebodies pet that got out? Is it even native to New Jersey?
If you have any ideas I'd love to know. I will tell you everyone kept clear of this spider as we have no idea if it's poisonous or not.
I would bet that it is. I'm normally the person who handles spiders in my house, but the bright colors on this one come across as a warning flag for me. Usually coloring like this would indicate that.
As for will it change my thoughts on being outdoors with activities such as camping? Not really. I just wish I knew what kind of spider this was. Such an interesting find.
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The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.