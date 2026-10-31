Talk about a timely sighting leading into Halloween. Can you tell me what the heck this kind of spider is? I've never seen anything like this in New Jersey before.

It's actually my wife who came across this little guy. Ironically, this spider came across her path while at our kids Halloween parade at school.

I unfortunately had to miss this years school festivities and had to be at work, but boy would I have loved to have come across this spider. Creepy only begins to describe it. Can you imaging seeing this in your home?

I'm personally fascinated by this spider. That orange pattern and red-orangish body is just mesmerizing. Scary, but mesmerizing.

Here's a zoomed in look. Again, what the heck kind of a spider is this? Is it somebodies pet that got out? Is it even native to New Jersey?

Mike Brant TSM Mike Brant TSM

If you have any ideas I'd love to know. I will tell you everyone kept clear of this spider as we have no idea if it's poisonous or not.

I would bet that it is. I'm normally the person who handles spiders in my house, but the bright colors on this one come across as a warning flag for me. Usually coloring like this would indicate that.

As for will it change my thoughts on being outdoors with activities such as camping? Not really. I just wish I knew what kind of spider this was. Such an interesting find.

Animals gone wild in NJ: Turkeys, tigers, snakes, bears and more The best of animal encounters — real and a few rumored — from around New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Significant or historical events in New Jersey for November (in chronological order) Here are some of the historical or significant events that happened in New Jersey during November. Some new events have been added for 2026. Thanks to NewJerseyAlmanac Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.