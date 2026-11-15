🔥A fire destroyed a tent outside MetLife Stadium after Sunday's Jets game

🔥Firefighters from three departments responded to the parking lot blaze.

🔥Videos show thick black smoke rising outside the stadium and drifting inside.

EAST RUTHERFORD — Smoke poured into the parking lot at MetLife Stadium after Sunday's Jets game as flames engulfed and destroyed a tent outside the stadium.

State Police Sgt. Charles Marchan said the fire broke out around 5:50 p.m. in a tent near Lot A, next to the AMEX gate in the postgame area. No one was inside the tent at the time. The game had ended around 4:15 p.m.

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Fire in a tent outside MetLife Stadium after a Jets game Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 (Lyndhurst Fire Department) Fire in a tent outside MetLife Stadium after a Jets game Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026

Thick smoke rises just outside the stadium

Video shows thick black smoke rising from the flames just outside the stadium. A photo shows the tent was completely destroyed, while a second video shows smoke that had wafted into the stadium.

Firefighters from Carlstadt, Moonachie and the NJ Sports and Exposition Authority extinguished the flames.

The tent is part of the American Express Venue Collection and is open to cardholders attending events at MetLife Stadium. Photos show it to be a semi-permanent area with a tent for a roof.

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