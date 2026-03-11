🎬 15 more New Jersey towns have been certified as “Film Ready” to host movie and TV productions.

Nearly 60 New Jersey communities have been certified as “Film Ready,” meaning that incoming film and television crews enjoy a streamlined process while shooting productions.

On Wednesday, the New Jersey Motion Picture and Television Commission announced that 15 municipalities had been added after completing the Film Ready New Jersey Program.

These are NJ’s newest officially Film Ready Communities:

🎥 Edison

🎥 Fanwood

🎥 Garwood

🎥 Hamilton

🎥 Hanover

🎥 Highland Park

🎥 Hightstown

🎥 Lambertville

🎥 New Brunswick

🎥 Newton

🎥 Oceanport

🎥 Phillipsburg

🎥 Randolph

🎥 Robbinsville

🎥 Shrewsbury



NJ Film Ready program has more towns than ever (nj.gov, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration)

Program helps towns prepare for film crews and faster permits

The commission, which is part of the New Jersey Economic Development Authority, was instrumental in setting up the certification and marketing program.

"It's a 'What to expect when expecting' a film production in your town," New Jersey Motion Picture and Television Commission Executive Director Jon Crowley said to New Jersey 101.5 in a recent interview.

"My prediction is that within a year from now we'll be sitting here, saying there's 100 towns that are certified as Film Ready," he added.

The five-step process helps towns prepare for being involved while also giving crews a simplified and quicker approach to securing permits and other logistics when filming.

That makes it virtually seamless for tight production schedules to travel the state and grab the shots they want and need Crowley added.

'Deliver Me from Nowhere' Meadowlands Arena set (Photo by Joe Marra, courtesy NJ Motion Picture And Television Commission) 'Deliver Me from Nowhere' Meadowlands Arena set (Photo by Joe Marra, courtesy NJ Motion Picture And Television Commission) loading...

New Jersey film industry booming with major movie productions

Since the first round of certified towns was announced in March 2024, New Jersey now has 58 Film Ready Communities.

“New Jersey’s variety of landscapes and locations, from charming main streets and bustling city blocks to rugged mountains and vast farmland, are a major asset for the state’s film and television industry, ensuring producers can find the perfect locale for their next feature film,” NJEDA Chief Executive Officer Evan Weiss said in a written statement.

“As film and television production continues to break records in New Jersey, local communities need to be prepared to handle the unique needs of the industry,” Crowley said in the same written release.

NJ repped at the Oscars 2026 Marty Supreme filmed in NJ (Credit: Photo Atsushi Nishijima A24) loading...

Hollywood stars in NJ productions that bring jobs and millions in spending

Ahead of the 98th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 15, New Jersey has already "won" by hosting a couple of this year's contenders.

Best Picture nominee “Marty Supreme” filmed in at least five locations around New Jersey, hiring a thousand people and spending over $12 million, Crowley previously told New Jersey 101.5.

The Timothée Chalamet movie shot scenes in Chesterfield, East Rutherford, Elizabeth, Hopewell Township and Paterson.

Another film, “Song Sung Blue," earned Kate Hudson a nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role, as the production spent over $29.5 million and hired 630 workers.

Hudson and co-star Hugh Jackman caused lots of excitement while shooting in more than a dozen New Jersey communities: Denville, Elizabeth, Florham Park, Garwood, Glen Ridge, Irvington, Jersey City, Keansburg, Matawan, Montclair, Old Tappan, Paterson and Wayne.

A couple of Union County towns have already had their first certified actor sightings of the year, as Crowley said productions are showing no signs of slowing down in 2026.

Billy Bob Thorton and Pamela Anderson were spotted filming in a Westfield park last month.

This week, TapInto reports Marisa Tomei has been seen in Cranford for a movie that co-stars New Jersey native, Rachel Zegler.

