If you think you spotted some famous platinum-blonde hair and a star wearing a DHL jacket strolling through Westfield late last week, no, you weren’t seeing things.

Pamela Anderson Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Shopify loading...

More Hollywood filming was in town.

On Jan. 28, Pamela Anderson and Oscar-winning Billy Bob Thornton were in Mindowaskin Park shooting scenes for the upcoming film “Somedays” in the affluent Union County town.

Anderson, who first captured men’s hearts as a "Baywatch" icon in the ’90s, did walk-and-talk scenes with Thornton by a snow-dusted gazebo and park bench. Anderson is now enjoying a career renaissance, including recent award buzz for “The Last Showgirl” and a role in “The Naked Gun” reboot.

During Wednesday’s filming, Thornton, whose career spans from “Sling Blade” for which he received an Oscar for writing, to the current Paramount+ series “Landman” wore a bright red-and-yellow DHL delivery driver costume, bringing his trademark cool to Jersey.

Billy Bob Thornton Photo by Ben Kriemann/Getty Images loading...

Somedays details

Directed by Brian Klugman and co-starring rising star Ariana Greenblatt, the movie synopsis on IMDb.com describes it as “A weary delivery driver with months to live saves a brilliant but troubled teenage girl. The two form an unlikely, life-changing bond that teaches them both what it truly means to live.”

We’ll assume Greenblatt plays the teenage girl.

The Garden State has rapidly become Hollywood East with so many movies being shot here, from “Happy Gilmore 2” to “The Many Saints of Newark.” Still in production, there's no word on a release date for "Somedays."