For nearly 50 years, young girls in New Jersey have enjoyed shopping for jewelry and fun accessories at Claire’s stores.

The chain went through a bumpy patch in 2018, but emerged from bankruptcy after clearing up almost $2 billion in debt.

Claire’s is known for offering ear-piercing services, while selling trendy earrings, necklaces, bracelets, hair accessories and plush toys, keychains and more, especially for “tweens, teens and young girls between 3 and 18.”

Its sister brand, Icing, offers jewelry, accessories and cosmetics for young women, between “18 and 35” as their key demographic.

Last month, faced with more online competition than ever and citing the uncertainty of higher tariffs on imports from China, Claire’s again filed for Chapter 11.

With the restructuring comes bittersweet news for New Jersey shoppers — several stores marked for closure.

Two weeks later, the company announced it would sell most of its North American business to Ames Watson.

Ames Watson is a private holding company, based in Maryland, with an investment portfolio that includes brands like Lids, Fanatics and Champion.

Claire's store in Westfield Google Maps Claire's store in Westfield (Google Maps)

These five Claire’s stores are closings in New Jersey:

▪️ East Broad Street 141 E Broad Street, Westfield

▪️ Bergen Mall - 2701 Bergen Town Center, Paramus

▪️ Hamilton Mall - 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing

▪️ Brunswick Square - 755 Route 18, East Brunswick

▪️ Cumberland Mall 3849 South Delsea Drive, Vineland

Two Icing stores will also close, at Deptford Mall and Willowbrook Mall.

▪️ Willowbrook Mall, 2702 Willowbrook Mall, Wayne

▪️ Deptford Mall, 1750 Deptford Ctr Road, Deptford

But, news of the pending Ames Watson deal meant some liquidation sales were halted, according to an Aug. 25 court filing.

That still leaves over 20 Claire's stores open in New Jersey.

Some of those staying open are popular mall locations in Monmouth, Ocean, Middlesex and Somerset counties.

Toms River and Edison both still have Claire’s and Icing stores, under amended plans.

▪️ Claire's - Gloucester Premium Outlets, 100 Premium Outlet Drive, Blackwood

▪️ Claire's - Jersey Shore Premium Outlets, 1 Premium Outlet Blvd., Tinton Falls

▪️ Claire's - Bridgewater Commons, 400 Common Way, Bridgewater

▪️ Claire's - Willowbrook Mall, 1398 Willowbrook Mall, Wayne

▪️ Claire's - Rockaway Town Square, 133 Rockaway Town Square Mall, Rockaway

▪️ Claire's - Cherry Hill Mall, 2000 Route 38, Cherry Hill

▪️ Claire's - Newport Centre, 30 Mall Drive West, Jersey City

▪️ Claire's - Garden State Plaza, 1 Garden State Plaza Blvd, Paramus

▪️ Claire's - Freehold Raceway Mall, 3710 Route 9, Freehold

▪️ Claire's - Deptford Mall 1750 Deptford Center Rd., Deptford

▪️ Claire's - Moorestown Mall, Route 38, Moorestown

▪️ Claire's - Quaker Bridge Mall 255 Quaker Bridge Mall Lawrenceville

▪️ Claire's - Paramus Park 700 Paramus Park Mall Paramus

▪️ Claire's - Jersey Gardens 651 Kapkowski Road Elizabeth

▪️ Claire's - Woodbridge Center 413 Woodbridge Center Drive Woodbridge

▪️ Claire's - River Front Center 358 Route 3 West Clifton

▪️ Claire's - American Dream 1 American Dream Way East Rutherford

▪️ Claire's - Menlo Park Mall, 386 Menlo Park Drive, Edison

▪️ Icing - Menlo Park Mall, 55 Parsonage Rd, Edison

▪️ Claire's and Icing - Ocean County Mall 1201 Hooper Avenue, Toms River

