Bad news if you love freshening up the rooms of your house every season.

A major home décor retailer has filed for bankruptcy, announcing in federal court documents that the company intends to close more than two dozen stores across the country.

Three of those stores are in New Jersey, which now has eight locations.

At Home files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

At Home has 260 stores and two distribution centers in 40 states. The Texas-based company employs 7,170 people.

In the past year, the company has already closed six stores.

At Home is known for its warehouse-sized stores, selling everything from picture frames to patio furniture at competitive prices. Its long aisles offer decorators extensive options of vases, pillows, artificial plants, sculptures, lamps and pottery in a range of sizes and colors.

Why is At Home struggling?

In court documents filed in Delaware, the company blames "a challenging commercial environment brought on by both broader economic and retail-specific market pressures."

It cites a "dramatic rise in interest rates" and "persistent inflation" as reasons for their troubled business.

They also fault fallout from the Trump administration's global trade war, saying that "concerns over unsustainable customs costs resulting from increased tariffs," along with other factors, "placed significant pressure" on business.

"Retailers specifically contend with reduced foot traffic in stores, heightened competition from comparable and off-price retailers offering substantial discounts, and a disparity between inventory and customer demand," the company said in its bankruptcy filing.

When will the At Home stores close in New Jersey?

No specific timeline was given for the closures but the bankruptcy said all closing sales would be wrapped by the end of September.

The filing said more stores could eventually be put on the chopping block.

Which At Home stores will close or stay open in New Jersey?

Listed from north to south.

New Jersey-Wayne [STAYS OPEN]

77 Willowbrook Blvd

Wayne, NJ 07470

New Jersey-Ledgewood [CLOSING]

461 NJ-10 East, Unit A500

Ledgewood, NJ 07852

New Jersey - Middletown [CLOSING]

1361 NJ-35

Middletown, NJ 07748

New Jersey-Princeton [CLOSING]

301 Nassau Park Blvd.

Princeton, NJ 08540

New Jersey-Ocean Township [STAYS OPEN]

2341 NJ-66

Ocean Township, NJ 07712

New Jersey-Brick [STAYS OPEN]

1930 N. Jersey 88

Brick Township, NJ 08724

New Jersey-Cherry Hill [STAYS OPEN]

989 Church Road

Cherry Hill, NJ 08002

New Jersey-Turnersville [STAYS OPEN]

5700 Route 42 N

Turnersville, NJ 08012

At Home stores close to New Jersey

Pennsylvania-Willow Grove [STAYS OPEN]

2620 Moreland Rd

Willow Grove PA 19090

Pennsylvania-Whitehall Township [STAYS OPEN]

2520 MacArthur Road

Whitehall PA 18052

Pennsylvania-Media [STAYS OPEN]

1105 W Baltimore Pike

Media PA 19063

New York-Rego Park [CLOSING]

6135 Junction Blvd

Rego Park NY 11374

New York-Bronx [CLOSING]

300 Baychester Avenue

Bronx NY 10475

New York-Nanuet [STAYS OPEN]

5101 Fashion Dr

Nanuet NY 10954

