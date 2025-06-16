Massive home décor retailer closing stores in NJ, blaming new tariffs
Bad news if you love freshening up the rooms of your house every season.
A major home décor retailer has filed for bankruptcy, announcing in federal court documents that the company intends to close more than two dozen stores across the country.
Three of those stores are in New Jersey, which now has eight locations.
At Home files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
At Home has 260 stores and two distribution centers in 40 states. The Texas-based company employs 7,170 people.
In the past year, the company has already closed six stores.
At Home is known for its warehouse-sized stores, selling everything from picture frames to patio furniture at competitive prices. Its long aisles offer decorators extensive options of vases, pillows, artificial plants, sculptures, lamps and pottery in a range of sizes and colors.
Why is At Home struggling?
In court documents filed in Delaware, the company blames "a challenging commercial environment brought on by both broader economic and retail-specific market pressures."
It cites a "dramatic rise in interest rates" and "persistent inflation" as reasons for their troubled business.
They also fault fallout from the Trump administration's global trade war, saying that "concerns over unsustainable customs costs resulting from increased tariffs," along with other factors, "placed significant pressure" on business.
"Retailers specifically contend with reduced foot traffic in stores, heightened competition from comparable and off-price retailers offering substantial discounts, and a disparity between inventory and customer demand," the company said in its bankruptcy filing.
When will the At Home stores close in New Jersey?
No specific timeline was given for the closures but the bankruptcy said all closing sales would be wrapped by the end of September.
The filing said more stores could eventually be put on the chopping block.
Which At Home stores will close or stay open in New Jersey?
Listed from north to south.
New Jersey-Wayne [STAYS OPEN]
77 Willowbrook Blvd
Wayne, NJ 07470
New Jersey-Ledgewood [CLOSING]
461 NJ-10 East, Unit A500
Ledgewood, NJ 07852
New Jersey - Middletown [CLOSING]
1361 NJ-35
Middletown, NJ 07748
New Jersey-Princeton [CLOSING]
301 Nassau Park Blvd.
Princeton, NJ 08540
New Jersey-Ocean Township [STAYS OPEN]
2341 NJ-66
Ocean Township, NJ 07712
New Jersey-Brick [STAYS OPEN]
1930 N. Jersey 88
Brick Township, NJ 08724
New Jersey-Cherry Hill [STAYS OPEN]
989 Church Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
New Jersey-Turnersville [STAYS OPEN]
5700 Route 42 N
Turnersville, NJ 08012
At Home stores close to New Jersey
Pennsylvania-Willow Grove [STAYS OPEN]
2620 Moreland Rd
Willow Grove PA 19090
Pennsylvania-Whitehall Township [STAYS OPEN]
2520 MacArthur Road
Whitehall PA 18052
Pennsylvania-Media [STAYS OPEN]
1105 W Baltimore Pike
Media PA 19063
New York-Rego Park [CLOSING]
6135 Junction Blvd
Rego Park NY 11374
New York-Bronx [CLOSING]
300 Baychester Avenue
Bronx NY 10475
New York-Nanuet [STAYS OPEN]
5101 Fashion Dr
Nanuet NY 10954
