Walmart has made a big investment in its commitment to its retail outlets here in New Jersey. Over the past five years, Walmart has spent more than $173 million to upgrade its stores in the state.

Walmart recently said it plans to remodel 12 stores in New Jersey this year, expanding its assortment of healthy foods, affordable trendy items and enhancing the in-store and online experience.

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Free Walmart pharmacy delivery for Walmart members, a store-based app experience, will help customers navigate stores and schedule service at Walmart’s Auto Care Center.

Not only is Walmart committed to their operations here in New Jersey, but they have also made a significant investment in New Jersey communities by donating more than $11 million to local nonprofits, which include more than 5 million pounds of food to help fight hunger across the state.

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In a time when larger retailers are closing and are falling victim to the increase in online purchasing, Walmart has refreshed its brick-and-mortar, added more in-store services, and streamlined the online experience for New Jersey consumers.

I am happy to see these upgrades to their stores, and I am incredibly happy with Walmart’s commitment to the community through significant donations.

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Those New Jersey Walmart targeted upgrades in 2026 include stores in the following 12 locations:

Cinnaminson

Flemington

Hamilton

Hammonton

Lanoka Harbor

Little Egg Harbor

Millville

Newton

Old Bridge

Pennsville

Riverdale

Union

Each of the store’s scheduled upgrades is slated to be completed in 2026, subject to the construction schedule and changes.

Each week, an astounding 280 million customers and members visit the more than 10,900 Walmart stores and websites in 19 countries. Glad New Jersey is getting attention.

A Look Inside Grocery Outlet Stores, ‘Extreme Value’ Retailer in NJ Grocery Outlet dubs itself “the nation’s largest extreme value retailer,” since its start in 1946. Founder Jim Read opened the first store by selling military surplus at deep discount prices.

Flash forward to 20256, when the third generation of the Read family has stores across the nation, including three in New Jersey, after six are soon closing. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

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