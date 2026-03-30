After selling a New Jersey Lottery Pick 6 winning ticket, ShopRite of Waretown, New Jersey, donates their winning share to the Fulfill Foodbank of Monmouth and Ocean counties.

Saker ShopRites and the ShopRite of Waretown donated the $10,000 lottery award that they received after selling a $12.3 million Pick 6 ticket.

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The $10,000 went to a great cause, Fulfill Foodbank of Monmouth and Ocean counties. Fulfill, to put it simply, connects people in need of food and related resources, while addressing systematic barriers to self sufficiency and well-being.

I went to the facility when it was The Foodbank of Monmouth and Ocean County. The work that they do in serving the community is commendable and necessary. Fulfill now partners with a network of 289 food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, day programs and more.

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They feed thousands of people in Monmouth and Ocean County daily. It is amazing the amount of help and food they provide.

Kudos to my friends at Saker ShopRite and ShopRite of Waretown for acknowledging the need and helping Fulfill after receiving a great windfall.

Rich and Laura Saker, the owners of many ShopRites throughout New Jersey, are friends of mine. Because of their philanthropic giving, they have helped so many who need it the most here in the Garden State.

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The lottery proceeds will help go a long way in servicing those in need here in New Jersey.

This act of kindness reminds me to pay it forward. Times are tough and there are more diligent people struggling to make ends meet here in New Jersey.

Any act of giving that we can provide those in need is so necessary and most importantly, a welcome need. It is what makes New Jersey strong, especially when we help our own.

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