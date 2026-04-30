🏬 Retail complex next to Bridgewater Commons sold for $54 million

🔄 New owner Urban Edge Properties expands NJ shopping center footprint

📍 Mall itself remains under current ownership with future plans ahead

BRIDGEWATER — The complex of stores along the outskirts of Bridgewater Commons mall has been sold off, while the shopping mall itself remains the focus of its owners.

Pacific Retail Capital Partners has sold the Village at Bridgewater Commons for more than $54 million.

Bridgewater mall owners sell Village at Bridgewater Commons (Google Maps) Bridgewater mall owners sell Village at Bridgewater Commons (Google Maps) loading...

$54M sale reshapes retail landscape in Bridgewater

The buyer, Urban Edge Properties, already manages more than 30 shopping complexes around New Jersey.

Its primarily strip mall locations range from Marlton and Cherry Hill to Brick, Manalapan, Middletown, Watchung, Woodbridge and even more properties in North Jersey.

More than half in New Jersey are either fully leased or just have one storefront available.

Read More: Bridgewater Commons mall renovation 2026 plans revealed

Bridgewater Commons Mall (Courtesy Pacific Retail Capital Partners) Bridgewater Commons Mall (Courtesy Pacific Retail Capital Partners) loading...

Mall remains key focus as it nears 40 years

Bridgewater mall is nearing its 40th anniversary, since it first opened along several major highways to serve Somerset County.

Selling off the Village property lets Pacific Retail focus on paying down the loan principal and meeting debt service ratio requirements, TapInto reported.

Village complex has been retail staple for two decades

Located alongside the 1.2 million-square-foot mall, the Village has now been around for 20 years, with more than 10 retailers and food and beverage locations.

The ’90s Are Back: Let's Look at the Famous Faces Who Made the Decade Iconic Feeling nostalgic for the ’90s? Take a look at the faces and styles that defined the era — back when the world was on the verge of Y2K and social media didn’t exist. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz