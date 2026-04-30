Major NJ shopping center sold for $54M, as mall owners ‘lock in’
🏬 Retail complex next to Bridgewater Commons sold for $54 million
🔄 New owner Urban Edge Properties expands NJ shopping center footprint
📍 Mall itself remains under current ownership with future plans ahead
BRIDGEWATER — The complex of stores along the outskirts of Bridgewater Commons mall has been sold off, while the shopping mall itself remains the focus of its owners.
Pacific Retail Capital Partners has sold the Village at Bridgewater Commons for more than $54 million.
$54M sale reshapes retail landscape in Bridgewater
The buyer, Urban Edge Properties, already manages more than 30 shopping complexes around New Jersey.
Its primarily strip mall locations range from Marlton and Cherry Hill to Brick, Manalapan, Middletown, Watchung, Woodbridge and even more properties in North Jersey.
More than half in New Jersey are either fully leased or just have one storefront available.
Read More: Bridgewater Commons mall renovation 2026 plans revealed
Mall remains key focus as it nears 40 years
Bridgewater mall is nearing its 40th anniversary, since it first opened along several major highways to serve Somerset County.
Selling off the Village property lets Pacific Retail focus on paying down the loan principal and meeting debt service ratio requirements, TapInto reported.
Village complex has been retail staple for two decades
Located alongside the 1.2 million-square-foot mall, the Village has now been around for 20 years, with more than 10 retailers and food and beverage locations.
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