BRIDGEWATER – The new owners of Bridgewater Commons are planning an “interior refresh” of the mall that includes new designs for the food court and the center court.

Bridgewater Commons in Somerset County is one of New Jersey’ oldest malls. The shopping center first opened in February 1988, located at the intersections of Route 22, Routes 202&206 and Route 287.

Bridgewater Commons renovation: What shoppers can expect by 2026

Now spanning 1.2 million square feet, the mall marked its 35th anniversary in 2023, the same year it was purchased by its new owners.

Pacific Retail Capital Partners has added new stores, including Kendra Scott, Miniso, and Pop Mart, plus other restaurants and businesses like Fogo de Chão, Alo Yoga and Big Chicken (a franchise owned by New Jersey native NBA icon, Shaquille O'Neal).

The mall, which now also includes its open-air section known as “The Village at Bridgewater Commons,” is also home to popular, local small shops like Athletifreak, Face Foundrié, Millburn Deli and DIG.

Between now and the spring of 2026, interior renovations will focus on light, bright colors, modern art throughout and a reorganization of the food court.

Updated seating areas will include a lounge and a “little lounge” for maximum family-friendly decor.

A lasting retail hub in the heart of Somerset County

Bridgewater Commons has remained home to more than 150 brands, which include other big national retailers like Apple, Lululemon, Athletica, Pottery Barn and Williams-Sonoma, plus restaurants Seasons 52 and The Cheesecake Factory.

The plan is to help the mall evolve for the “next generation” of enjoyment by consumers.

“Bridgewater Commons has continued to strengthen its place as the dominant retail center for Somerset County,” Pacific Retail Capital Partners Chief Creative Officer Annmarie Plenge said in a written release.

The same company owns District Galleria in White Plains, New York, Yorktown Center in Lombard, Illinois, and Queen Kaʻahumanu Center in Maui, Hawaii.

