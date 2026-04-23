There are some stories you read and move on from. And then there are the ones that hit you right in the chest.

This is one of those for me.

I read on nj.com that a beloved South Jersey thrift store called The Arc Makes Cents, Too — run by The Arc of Atlantic County — is closing its doors for good at the end of the summer. The shop, located in Egg Harbor Township, is expected to shut down around August.

On the surface, it’s a thrift store. You donate clothes, maybe find a hidden gem for a few bucks, feel good about recycling.

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But that’s not really what it was.

Places like this exist for a bigger reason. The Arc has long provided support, job training, and services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, helping them build independence and real-world skills. The store wasn’t just about selling used stuff, it was about giving people purpose, dignity, and a place in the community.

And yeah… this one gets me a little choked up.

Because two of my four kids are on the spectrum.

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When you live that life, you see the world differently. You notice the places that ‘get it.’ The ones that give opportunities instead of cold shoulders. The ones that don’t just talk about inclusion, they actually include.

And when one of those places disappears, it feels like more than just another store closing in New Jersey.

We’ve seen plenty of businesses come and go. That’s nothing new. But losing something that actively helped people who need it most?

That stings.

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Why is it ending? They explained it this way in a social media post:

“We are grateful to our staff, volunteers, donors, and customers for their support. The Arc remains committed to serving the community through our ongoing programs and services. Our mission to empower individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) and their families will continue.

Rising costs and a shift in consumer shopping habits have significantly impacted our ability to sustainably operate the store.”

There is a small bit of good news: another Arc thrift shop in Ventnor will remain open.

Still, for a lot of families, workers, and customers, this one won’t be easily replaced.

And that’s what makes it so hard to say goodbye.

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Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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